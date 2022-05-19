A walk in The Wylde in Second Life

Occupying a quarter Full region adjoining, but separate from, their private home, The Wylde is offered by Jazaar Silvermoon (Jazaar Heartsong) and Ami and Aeon Silvermoon (AmiAndAeon) as a public garden for people to visit and appreciate.

It sits under a hazy sky in which the Sun sits close to the horizon so as to suggest a late evening or early morning (as the Sun lies to the north, you can take your pick as to which it is), presenting a wooded setting rich in a sense of fantasy and fae through which visitors are free to wander, sit, and pass the time.

The landing point sits in the south-west corner of the woodland, next to a round gate leading into Jazaar and Ami and Aeon’s private gardens – so please don’t try passing through it. Instead head north, following one of the arms of the footpath as it divides a few metres from the landing point. Which you take is down to choice; both offer multiple points of interest.

As you explore, you’ll find the stream that runs from the southern highlands to the northern coast, a rocky path that winds up a portion of those southern cliffs, glades, fountains, wall-side walks, caverns that pass under hills, and multiple places to sit and pass the time. Also waiting to be found both on the ground and up on the cliff sides are pavilions, statues, drifting lights, creatures from fact and fantasy, and plant life that is an equal mix of the real and the imaginative.

This is a place that is mystical in its look and feel – although admittedly, some adjustment may have to be made to the viewer for those on low-to-mid range systems in order to appreciate it fully when exploring and taking photos – which actually speaks for itself rather than need a lot of exposition through text. Simply put, the richness of the setting lies both within the natural beauty of the design and through discovering the more mystical elements during explorations such that I really don’t want to give everything away here.

So instead, I’ll Leave you with the images here – offered with the side-not that I did tweak the environment settings a little in taking them to offer a little more light – and encourage you to go pay a visit yourself.

SLurl Details

The Wilde (Club of Friends, rated Moderate)