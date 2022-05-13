RelayStock 2022 and Bid a Linden Bald in Second Life

RelayStock runs to Second Life from Friday, May 13th through Sunday, May 15th inclusive, once again bringing a weekend of Peace Love and Hope and great music as the 2022 to help raise funds for Relay For Life of Second Life and the world-wide work of the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Paying homage to the summer of 1969 and all that was Woodstock, RelayStock is hosted by the RFL team of SL Relay Rockers and brings together Relay teams from all across across Second Life for a celebration of the Relay season. Teams raise their banners above makeshift tents and old VW campers as they gather for the three days of music and fun – and we’re all invited!

Entertainment Schedule

All times SLT – check the official event page for any late updates):

Friday, May 13th Saturday, May 14th Sunday, May 15th 15:00 – Biology Club

16:30 – DJ Scottland

18:00 – Quartz: LIVE

19:00 – DJ Corruptor Annamemnon 10:30 – DJ Melina Firehawk

12:00 Noon – DJ Stormy Dench

13:00 – Keeba & Tiny Maniacs: LIVE

14:00 – DJ Cynthia Farshore

15:30 – DJ Marius

17:00 – DJ Myst.Xi

18:30 – DJ Dulcinea 10:00 – DJ Primi

11:30 – DJ Caesey

13:00 – Max Kleene: LIVE

14::00 – Todd Rutth: LIVE

15:00 – DJ Kayla

17::00 – DJ Trader Whiplash

Bid Lindens (and Moles!) Bald

2022 marks the 6th year that the Lindens have joined in the fun at RelayStock through Bid a Linden Bald (BALB), a further way of raising funds by bidding to see a team of Lindens and Moles go bald (in-world!) for a month.

This year, BALB opens the the start of RelayStock and runs through until May 19th, when the losing team will face the scissors! 2022 see a total of five mixed teams of Lindens and Moles participating, and bidders again determine who lose their hair by making donations (aka “bidding”) to the kiosk(s) of the team (or teams!) they don’t want to see in-world with depilated domes.

The five teams from the Lab / LDPW participating this year comprise:

Team 1: Oberwolf, Grumpity, Izzy, Oatmeal, KB, Hobbes, TJ, Itsa Mole.

Team 2: Signal, Kreide, Mister Mole, Madori, Chipper, Obi, Cosmic, Simon

Team 3: Patch, Vanessa, Kady, CyndiB, Star Mole, Theresa, Whitney, Cammy

Team 4: Derrick, Sequoia, Jbo, Milli Mole, Frosty, Wendi, Kit

Team 5: Maximus Mole, Anna Mole, Vix, Volo, Spots, Dottie, Tommy

Last year the Linden and Mole teams combined to raise L$840,639, or US $3,361, raising the event’s all-time total to more than L$3.5 million.

RelayStock Linden Bears and Relay Rock Cows

This year, as well as making donations to the BALB team kiosks, people can also participate BALB by purchasing a Limited Edition RelayStock Linden Bear pack. Offered at L$250, each pack contains a pair of bears: one free standing and the other huggable. To obtain a pack, simply pay the vendor alongside the kiosk for the Linden / Mole BALB team you wish to support, and accept your bears!

Also available this year are the Relay Rocker Collectable Hero Cows. Offered at L$50 there are 6 to collect, or for L$150, you can get all 6 + a special bonus Hero Cow. Find their vendors (show below) on the hay bales a short walk along the track from the BALB area.

So, let the spirit of the Age of Aquarius enter your life this weekend, don your kaftan (and galoshes!), put flowers in your hair and head on over to RelayStock for great music, great dancing, great fun – all in a good cause!

