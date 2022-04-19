2022 SUG meetings week #16 summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

Please refer to the server deployment forum thread for the latest information.

Tuesday, April 19th saw the SLS Main channel updated with server release 570305, comprising: Fixes issues with llRequestAgentData and llRequestSimulatorData sometimes failing after they’ve been called repeatedly. A couple of crash fixes. Additional logging around simulator start-up. This was intentionally a slower-than-usual deployment so the Lab could monitor progress after some recent rough rides.

Wednesday, 20th April should see a small subsection of the Release Candidate channels updated with server release 570936 comprising updates that leverage more recent technologies from the viewer which the simulator can utilise as a result of the recent tools updates.

It is hoped that the upcoming week will see Rider Linden’s work with llGOD, llGetEnv and llGetVisualParams will make it to an RC deployment.

Available Official Viewers

All official viewer pipelines are as follows:

Release viewer: version version 6.5.4.570575 – formerly the Lao-Lao Maintenance RC viewer, promoted Monday, April 18 – NEW.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Performance Improvements RC viewer version 6.6.0.570163, dated April 4, issued April 14(?). MFA RC viewer, update to version 6.5.4.569725, on March 24.

Project viewers: Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.569531, March 18. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



In Brief

As noted in these pages at the time, the channel name a region / simulator is running on was removed from the viewer a number of years ago. The reason was simple: too many region holders tended to blame any performance woes they felt they were experiencing on the channel their region was a part of, and so would insist on a channel move – even if the alternate channel was running on the same simulator code. However, and subject to a formal feature request Jira, the server team are open to considering re-surfacing the channel name within the region details found in the viewer’s Help floater.

It was asked if things will ever reach a point where there is no need for RC channels to run separate simulator on the main grid. The response was that this is unlikely, simply because even with extensive testing even with internal test grids and Aditi, all the available testing environments are too controlled to catch all possible use cases that might cause problems.

EEP: the ability to able to override a setting in the shared environment via script is promised for a possible simulator update that may surface in the next month or so.

There were further requests for a function that warns of possible issues if an avatar / object / vehicle attempts to enter a parcel with access restrictions – forgetting that BUG-231802 “Prevent vehicles from entering parcels their riders cannot access” has already been accepted, but no ETA on implementation.

Much of the latter part of the meeting focused on upcoming or potential script updates – see the video for details.