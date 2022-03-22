2022 SUG meetings week #12: summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed, and a video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
There are no planned deployments for week #12, although all channels will be restarted – Main on Tuesday, March 22nd, RCs on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022.
Available Official Viewers
All official viewer pipelines remain as follows:
- Release viewer: version version 6.5.3.568554 – formerly the Maintenance J&K RC viewer, promoted Monday, February 28 – No Change
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- MFA RC viewer, version 6.5.4.569309, issued on March 15.
- Performance Improvements RC viewer version 6.6.0.569349, dated March 14.
- Lao-Lao Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.5.4.569191, issued on March 11.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, September 2, 2021.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
In Brief
- BUG-231876 “llRequestSimulatorData() frequently and silently fails” – a fix has been developed for this issue and is currently with QA for testing. If all goes well, the fix should be in an RC update in the next week or two. Leviathan Linden described the issue thus:
The problem was introduced after overhaul to the ScriptDataCache implementation.In short: when the cache was full then pending requests could sometimes be invalidated by a new request. There was not enough distinction between a valid but not yet expired value and a valid but not yet harvested by its request value.
The ScriptDataCache is currently limited to 8192 slots. Not all dataserver functions use it, but yes the only data therein are dataserver requests. Some dataserver requests used to use the cache but have been migrated over the years to use different web services instead of actually hitting the dataservers themselves. the DataServerCache size with my recent fix: only 1024 slots. The size of the cache shouldn’t really matter all that much when it is working correctly. That is… its size is really there to protect the dataservers from overload.
- Monty Linden is poking at region crossing issues, but no updates. This sparked further general discussion on region crossings. Please refer to the video.
- General discussion about two bugs that occur when the viewer is minimised, but where the simulator should really have authority (and thus the issue not occur):
- BUG-202856 “Rotating a sitter’s rotation by script does not update their global rotation at the server if the sitter has their viewer minimised.”
- BUG-230616 “A user’s scripts and attachments do not load in a region if they are teleported while their viewer is minimized. The server shows no attachments, scripts, script memory or timing.”