2022 viewer release summaries week #3

Updates from the week ending Sunday, January 23rd, 2022
This summary is generally published every Monday, and is a list of SL viewer / client releases (official and TPV) made during the previous week. When reading it, please note:
- It is based on my Current Viewer Releases Page, a list of all Second Life viewers and clients that are in popular use (and of which I am aware), and which are recognised as adhering to the TPV Policy. This page includes comprehensive links to download pages, blog notes, release notes, etc., as well as links to any / all reviews of specific viewers / clients made within this blog.
- By its nature, this summary presented here will always be in arrears, please refer to the Current Viewer Release Page for more up-to-date information.
- Note that for purposes of length, TPV test viewers, preview / beta viewers / nightly builds are generally not recorded in these summaries.
Official LL Viewers
- Release viewer: Mac Voice hotfix viewer 6.5.2.567427, dated January 13 – no change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.5.3.567451, issued on January 20th, combining the Jenever and Koaliang Maintenance viewers.
- Project viewers:
- No updates.
LL Viewer Resources
- SL release viewer download page – LL
- SL viewer release notes – LL
- SL Alternate Viewers page – LL
- SL available viewer index – LL
- Starlight alternative viewer skins page (not officially supported by LL)
- Viewer release process overview – this blog
- SL Viewer updates and reviews – this blog
Third-party Viewers
V6-style
- Black Dragon updated to version 4.0.5 on January 23 – release notes.
V1-style
- No updates.
Mobile / Other Clients
- MetaChat updated to 1.2.9136 on January 22 – release notes.