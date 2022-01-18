2022 ALS Awareness Week: a call to artists

Every year the Italian community in Second Life comes together to host the Harvey Memorial Ensemble ALS Awareness Week, a festival of music and art dedicated to raising funds for AISLA, the Associazone Italiana Sclerosi Laterale Amiotrofica for research into, and treatment of, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), in memory of Second Life resident Harvey22 Albatros, who passed away from the disease.

First held in 2015, the festival has raised over L$2.8 million (roughly €9,000 / US $10,267), and this year it will take place from 13:00 SLT on Sunday, February 20th and run through until 17:00 SLT Sunday February 27th, 2022.

As noted above, the Festival offers a mix of music entertainment and art, and this year, event organisers, Sniper Siemens and the Supporto Italiano group, want to expand the latter by presenting an art auction / exhibition. To this end, they’ve asked me to help spread the word.

In short, they are seeking donations of art for the auction / exhibition from both 2D and 3D artists in Second Life, with the requirements summarised below:

3D artists : Artists will have a 10m x 10m area in which to place their art. Each artist can use a maximum of 300 LI for their art. A maximum of 8 display spaces are available.

: 2D artists : Artists can donate up to 3 pieces of art. Art should be suitable for display on an easel (see example image) Easel can be supplied, if required. 1024 resolution recommended for submissions. 8 display spaces are currently available.

:

In addition:

Art must be submitted to Sniper Siemens no later than 3 days prior to the festival’s opening, and will be placed on display by the organisers.

All art will be displayed through the week of the festival in a display area directly adjacent to and surrounding three sides of the main music and entertainment area, where it can be easily viewed by those attending the event.

Bidding will open on February 20th, and close on the afternoon of February 27th, when the highest bidder for each piece of art will be charged for, and receive, the art.

All questions / enquires about the art auction should be directed to Sniper Siemens.

About ALS

Sometimes also referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) or by the synonyms Lou Gehrig’s disease and Charcot disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a specific disorder that involves the death of neurons that control voluntary muscles. For about 90-95% of all diagnosed cases, the precise cause of the disease is unknown; for the remaining 5-10% of diagnosed cases, it is inherited from the sufferer’s parents. There is no known cure, and symptoms generally first become apparent around the age of 60 (or 50 in inherited cases). The average survival from onset to death is three to four years. In Europe and the United States, the disease affects about 2 people per 100,000 per year.

About AISLA

AISLA Onlus was founded in 1983 with the aim of becoming the Italian national reference centre for the protection, assistance and treatment of ALS patients, promoting information on the disease and stimulating the competent structures to take adequate and qualified care of the sick.

Headquartered in both Rome and Milan, the Association is recognised by the Italian Ministry of Health, and currently operates 64 centres in 19 regions across Italy working with the support for local doctors, psychologists, physiatrists and consultants to provide support for ALS victims and their families (medical support, information, and general assistance). In addition, the Association supports research into the causes of ALS, and provides training in helping and caring for victims of the disease.