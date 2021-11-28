Tea-time radio and seasonal stories in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Sunday, November 28th, 13:30: Teatime: Holiday Radio Classics

Nero Wolfe, the brilliant, oversized, eccentric armchair detective created by mystery writer Rex Stout in the 1934, was more renowned for his preference from remaining ensconced in his New York City brownstone house than walking the streets to solve the mysteries that find their way to his door. At home, he could read his books, tend his orchids and await his next gourmet meal prepared by his personal chef. The legwork could always take care of itself – or more accurately, be taken care of by his sharp-witted, dapper young confidential assistant, Archie Goodwin who also got to take care of narrating the story of any mystery Wolfe chose to poke his nose into.

Since his origins, Wolfe has proven popular for radio, film and television dramas – and even on stage in three productions. Here, the Seanchai team of Corwyn Allen, David Abbot, Gloriana Maertens, Elrik Merlin, Kayden Oconnell, and Caledonia Skytower present one of Wolfe’s more unusual mysteries to solve when he is hired by a Santa to investigate the mystery deaths of a number of his sidewalk peers across New York City, and who fears he’ll be next.

So why not join the team for Nero Wolfe and the Case of the Slaughtered Santas.

Monday, November 29th, 19:00: The Stone God Awakens

A 20th century scientist is rendered frozen at the molecular level, and then reanimated millennia later by a freak accident. He finds himself in a strange world populated by sentient, anthropomorphic animals, who take his awakening to be the fulfilment of prophecy.

He accepts the mantle of godhood and sets about discovering this brave new world, hoping to find clues to the past while finding his place as the last human. But his quest leads to to question the reality of his status – might other humans also have survived? To find the answers he must lead his tribe of feline worshippers to the heart of a rival god: a great tree spanning half a continent.

Join Gyro Muggins as he reads a novella by the fantasy and sci-fi author Philip José Farmer.

Tuesday, November 30th

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym

With music, and poetry in Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: The Wild Wood

A young artist returns to her cabin in the deep woods of Canada to concentrate on her illustrations. But somehow, strange and beautiful creatures are slipping into her drawings and sketches. The world of Faerie is reaching out to her for help – and she may be its last chance for survival.

With Willow Moonfire.

Wednesday, December 1st, 19:00 Adventures from Terry Pratchett’s Hogfather

Susan had never hung up a stocking . She’d never put a tooth under her pillow in the serious expectation that a dentally inclined fairy would turn up. It wasn’t that her parents didn’t believe in such things. They didn’t need to believe in them. They know they existed. They just wished they didn’t.

There are those who believe and those who don’t. Through the ages, superstition has had its uses; nowhere more so than in the Discworld where it’s helped to maintain the status quo. Anything that undermines superstition has to be viewed with some caution.

There may be consequences, particularly on the last night of the year when the time is turning. When those consequences turn out to be the end of the world, you need to be prepared. You might even want more standing between you and oblivion than a mere slip of a girl – even if she has looked Death in the face on numerous occasions.

Caledonia Skytower read selection from the 20th book in Pratchett’s Discworld series.

Thursday, December 2nd

19:00: The Further Adventure of Ebenezer Scrooge Pt 1

On a hot summer day some twenty years after he was famously converted to kindness, Ebenezer Scrooge still roams the streets of London, spreading Christmas cheer, much to the annoyance of his creditors, nephew, and his employee Bob Cratchit.

But in order to help his former partner, poor chain-wrapped Jacob Marley, Scrooge will need the assistance of all those he has annoyed; he’ll also have to call on the three ghosts that visited him two decades earlier.

Written in uncannily Dickensian prose, Charlie Lovett’s The Further Adventures of Ebenezer Scrooge is both a loving and winking tribute to the Victorian classic, perfect for readers of A Christmas Carol and other timeless holiday tales.

Join Shandon Loring to enjoy the story.

21:00: Seanchai Late Night

Contemporary sci-fi / fantasy with Finn Zeddmore.