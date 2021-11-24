2021 SUG meeting week #47 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The meeting was recorded by Pantera Północy, and the video is embedded at the end of this summary. Note this summary focuses on the key points of the meeting, where there is something to report; the video video should be referred to should full details of the meeting wish to be reviewed.
Server Deployments
- There are no deployments for week #47, this being Thanksgiving week in the US. However, all simhosts will be restarted.
- On Monday, November 29th, all simulators on the SLS Main channel will be restarted to allow for a hardware upgrade.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, the simulator version using the new toolset will be deployed to a further RC channel, and the other two will get a different simulator version.
Available Viewers
This list reflects those viewers available via Linden Lab
- Release viewer: version version 6.5.0.565607, formerly the Maintenance RC and dated November 10, promoted November 15 – this viewer now contains a fix for the media issues caused by the Apple Notarisation viewer.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself):
- The Tracy Integration RC viewer version 6.4.23.563771 (dated Friday, November 5) issued Tuesday, November 9.
- 360 Snapshot RC viewer, version 6.5.0.564863, issued October 21.
- Simplified Cache RC viewer, version 6.4.23.562623, dated September 17, issued September 20.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Improvements project viewer updated to version 6.4.24.565672 (dated November 17) November 22.
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.4.23.562614, issued September 1.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
In Brief
- There was an extensive discussion on options for Linden water in Second Life, together with a more generic discussion on hardware. As no work is currently planed for water (or environment) controls, please refer to the video for more.