2021 SUG meeting week #46 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The meeting was recorded by Pantera Północy, and the video is embedded at the end of this summary. Note this summary focuses on the key points of the meeting, where there is something to report; the video video should be referred to should full details of the meeting wish to be reviewed.
Server Deployments
- The are no planned deployments to the majority of the region simhosts.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, the servers on the Bluesteel channel should be updated with a fresh version of the tools update simulator version.
- It is unlikely the simulator version on Bluesteel will be rolled to additional simhosts / channels prior to US Thanksgiving, as there are some issued the Lab has noted, which are proving a little hard for the Lab to track down in testing on Aditi and the Lab’s internal test grid.
- It is likely that the number of server deployments between now as the end of the year will be “minimal”.
SL Viewer
This list reflects those official viewers available via Linden Lab.
- Release viewer: version version 6.5.0.565607, formerly the Maintenance RC and dated November 10, promoted November 15 – this viewer now contains a fix for the media issues caused by the Apple Notarisation viewer.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself):
- The Tracy Integration RC viewer version 6.4.23.563771 (dated Friday, November 5) issued Tuesday, November 9.
- 360 Snapshot RC viewer, version 6.5.0.564863, issued October 21.
- Simplified Cache RC viewer, version 6.4.23.562623, dated September 17, issued September 20.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Improvements project viewer updated to version 6.4.24.565324 (dated November 5) November 9.
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.4.23.562614, issued September 1.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
In Brief
It has been reported that general region performance is better with the new toolset simulator version. However, when something is rezzed with scripts there is a 2 second rez delay if there are child prims in the object – if it is a singular object, there’s hardly any delay. The object appears inworld but on_rez() and object_rez() don’t trigger for a solid 2 seconds. This does not happen for a single prim object. It’s not clear if this is some variant of BUG-228939; however, that tended to become more noticeable the longer a region was running, but this issue seems to occur immediately after a region is restarted.See here for more.
- User Fourmilab has also been investigating the user of the broader “2-second delay”, and has posted findings here and here.
- BUG-231303 “Scripted agents can no longer log in” is still under investigation, although it had been hoped the issue might have been resolved by now. The issue has caused some “alarm” (on behalf of those doing so) that so much is being run on what is effectively outdated “abandonware”.
- Work is going on to make Map updates more reliable, and it is possible there may be further updates to the Map system in 2022.