Team Diabetes weekend in Second Life

November marks Diabetes month in may parts of the world, with the World Diabetes Day falling on November 14th, 2021 this year is an especially notable celebration, as it marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of a treatment that has saved millions of lives around the world: that of insulin. One of the 20th century’s greatest medical breakthroughs, insulin is today, still the only effective treatment for type 1 diabetes.

Team Diabetes of Second Life is marking both Diabetes Month and World Diabetes Day – the latter with a weekend of activities that kicked-off on Friday, November 12th, and concludes on Sunday, November 14th.

The weekend features 2D and 3D art, music and the first annual Team Diabetes of SL Diabetes walk – and while I’m a little late in getting to things, there is still time to appreciate the art and participate in the activities of Sunday, November 14th, where you can help raise money for the American Diabetes Association.

The artists participating in this year’s event comprise: Jamee Sandalwood, Aquarius27, Inara Pey, Eucalyptus Carroll, Vita Theas, Kayly Iali, Myra Wildmist, Johannes Huntsman. & Jennylynn Capalini. Several of the artists are offering their work for sale, with some / all of the proceeds of sale going to Team Diabetes of SL / the American Diabetes Association (100% of the proceeds of any sales I make will be donated).

Sunday’s events and entertainment will comprise:

12:00 noon until 14:00 SLT – World Diabetes Day Walk: join other walking the track at the event.

12:00 noon until 13:00 SLT – live music by Ziggy Sixpence.

13:00 – 14:00 SLT – live music from Agatha Knowles.

Also running throughout the month is the Red Hunt in support of Team Diabetes of Second Life. You can click here for a list of participating merchants / brands and hints. Items in the hunt cost L$10 each, with all proceeds going to the American Diabetes Association.

About the American Diabetes Association

Established in 1940, the American Diabetes Association is working to both prevent and cure diabetes in all it forms, and to help improve the lives of all those affected by diabetes. It does this by providing objective and credible information and resources about diabetes to communities, and funding research into ways and means of both managing and curing the illness. In addition, the Association gives voice to those denied their rights as a consequence of being affected by diabetes.

About Team Diabetes of Second life

Team Diabetes of Second Life is an official and authorised fund-raiser for the American Diabetes Association in Second Life. Established with the aim of raising funds in support of diabetes treatment and to raise awareness of the disease in SL, Team Diabetes of Second Life was founded by Jessi2009 Warrhol and John Brianna (Johannes1977 Resident).

SLurl Details

2021 World Diabetes Day weekend (Water Haven, rated Moderate)