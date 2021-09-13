Aliens, fairy tales, music and witches in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Monday, September 13th 19:00: The Weigher

A world dominated by sentiment big cats where the rule of law is enforced by the Weighers, a combination of judge, peacemaker and accountant through a brutal code of honour and combat. Without their violent intervention in things, all-out war and anarchy would ensue.

When two human explorers – fragile, weak and potentially easy prey – arrive on that world, Slasher, a Weigher of skill and talent in physical combat, finds herself defending them. In doing so, she finds herself a disgraced outcast.

Join Gyro Muggins as he resumes the story by Eric Vinicoff and Marcia Martin.

Tuesday, September 14th

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym

With music, and poetry in Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: Nightbird

Twig lives in Sidwell, where people whisper that fairy tales are real. After all, her town is rumoured to hide a monster. And two hundred years ago, a witch placed a curse on Twig’s family that was meant to last forever. But this summer, everything will change when the red moon rises. It’s time to break the spell.

Willow Moonfire read’s Alice Hoffman’s novel.

Wednesday, September 15th, 19:00 TBA

Thursday, September 16th, 19:00: The Sea and Little Fishes

Caledonia Skytower takes us back to Terry Pratchett’s Discworld for a tidy little tale of allowing someone to prove they are wrong – whether in word or deed or both.

It is time for the annual Lancre Witch Trials, and Lettice Earwig appoints herself as head of a cadre of witches who decide Granny Weatherwax should not compete on account of her winning every year. Asking her to step aside is anticipated as a possibly unpleasant task – so when she agree with disarming courtesy. Just what could it mean…?

First published in 1998, Pratchett later explained that the title of the story comes from an ancient saying (which he’d made up!): The big sea does not care which way the little fishes swim.