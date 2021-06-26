2021 TPV Developer meeting week #25 summary

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, June 25th,, 2021.

These meetings are generally held every other week. They are recorded by Pantera Północy, and her video of the meeting is embedded at the end of this report – my thanks to her for allowing me to do so – and it is used with a transcript of the chat log from the meeting and my own audio recording to produce these notes.

SL Viewer

The Project UI RC viewer, version 6.4.20.560520 and dated June 14th, was promoted to de facto release viewer on Wednesday, June 23rd. Note that this viewer also now includes the latest Voice fixes, as recorded in the Fernet RC viewer release notes.

The rest of the official viewers remain as follows:

Release channel cohorts: Fernet Maintenance RC, version 6.4.20.560398, dated June 22.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019. 360º Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.



General Viewer Notes

The Fernet Maintenance RC viewer (40+ fixes and feature requests) will likely be the next viewer to be promoted.

Simplified cache viewer and the Mac notifications fix viewer have been held-up in QA.

Love Me Render 6 (LMR 6), the next graphics update viewer is still in progress. This should include a fix for the long-time “bendy sky” issue (the sky appearing to form a concave bow when at altitude).

There is an exercise in progress to try to reduce the number of viewers in flight within the Lab and as RC / Project viewers (around 13 in various states of development), in order to reduce the volume of viewers in the various pipelines.

360º Snapshot Viewer

[34:10-40:45]

Work on the 360º Snapshot viewer will be resuming shortly. Specific improvements that will be a part of the work include: A means to better capture the six directional images (N,S,E,W and up and down) without any Interest list culling. This will require simulator-side support. Improved stitching of images from within the viewer. Inclusion of metadata to allow completed images to be shared via sites such as Flickr, Facebook, etc. A much longer-term goal might be to provide a VR viewer for 360º images captured by this viewer, for those with VR headsets. However, as a “stretch goal”, this may not become a part of the project.

No dates are available as to when an updated 360º Snapshot viewer will appear, and some of the required work on the simulator side is still in discussion.

A Note About Mirrors in Second Life

[Video: 22:01-34:10]

During her Meet the Lindens session, Grumpity Linden indicated that the Lab were discussion with the Firestorm team regarding re-visiting the idea for mirrors in Second Life (see Reflections on a prim: a potential way to create mirrors in SL and STORM-2055 for a background on the Firestorm experiments of a few years ago).

During the TPVD meeting, further context was added to this: This work is not currently a project within Linden Lab, things are purely at the discussion phase. The Firestorm experiment with mirrors lacks some basic required functionality – it does not work with Advanced Lighting Model active, which LL is shooting for as a default for the viewer, for example. To be effective, it requires proper optimisation through the rendering pipe. The code itself has yet to be contributed to LL.

There are also performance impacts to be considered – although some of these could be dealt with by making mirrors an option, rather than a default “on” setting.

Currently, LL needs to review the code and determine whether / how it can be integrated into the viewer, and what additional work will be required. As such, it should not be anticipated that mirrors will be a part of the viewer any time soon (or possibly even Soon™, depending on the outcome of any review of the capability).

In Brief

[45:25-end (predominantly chat)] concerning continues to be expressed about Group chat issues causing people to turn away from the functionality and use external services – such as Discord – which may come to impact engagement (if people can socialise on Discord, they may not feel the need to log-in so frequently / for as long, etc.). LL are continuing to give Group chat attention. The subject and ideas were also discussed during Grumpity Linden’s Meet the Lindens session.

Firestorm and Catznip are moving towards releases. Firestorm had been treating the LMR5 release from the Lab as their cut-off, although this may be extended to incorporate the latest Voice fixes as now released by LL. There are also a Mac issues which may / may not delay a release. Catznip are working on a “Mac-like” release alongside their update, but not release date.

