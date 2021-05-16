2021 TPV Developer meeting week #19 summary

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, May 14th, 2021.

These meetings are generally held every other week. They are recorded by Pantera Północy, and her video of each meeting is embedded at the end of the report relating to it – my thanks to her for allowing me to do so – and it is used with a transcript of the chat log from the meeting and my own audio recording to produce these notes.

This was perhaps the shortest TPVD meeting on record.

SL Viewer

The Project UI RC viewer updated to version 6.4.19.559612 on Friday, May 14th. The remaining viewers in the pipelines remained unchanged through the week:

Release viewer: Eau de Vie Maintenance viewer, version 6.4.18.558266, dated April 23rd, promoted April 29th.

Release channel cohorts: Love Me Render (LMR) 5 viewer, version 6.4.18.558365, dated April 22nd. Maintenance 2 RC viewer – Fernet, version 6.4.18.558441, dated April 21rd.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26th. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9th, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22nd, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16th, 2019.



General Viewer Notes

All three RC viewers are pretty much ready to be considered for promotion to de facto release status. Of these, Maintenance Fernet now includes the fixes for helping with Voice updates, and is with the Lab’s QA team, so it could be the next in line to be promoted.

The Legacy Profiles viewer is finally receiving attention, with some cosmetic UI changes being made, after which it should be appearing as an RC viewer, rather than a project viewer.

LMR 6 is still gathering graphics bug fixes.

The Simplified Cache viewer is still awaiting its turn to re-enter the the pipelines.

The Mac notarisation fixes viewer is also awaiting a time to enter the available viewer pipelines.