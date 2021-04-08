April 2021 SL Web User Group summary

The following notes are taken from my recording of the Web User Group (WUG) meeting, held on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021. These meetings are generally held on the first Wednesday of the month, with dates and venue details available via the SL public calendar.

When reading these notes, please keep in mind:

This is not intended as a chronological transcript of the meeting. Items are drawn together by topic, although they may have been discussed at different points in the meeting.

Similarly, and if included, any audio extracts appearing in these summaries are presented by topic heading, rather than any chronological order in which they may have been raised during the meeting (e.g. if “topic X” is mentioned early in a meeting and then again half-way through a meeting, any audio comments related to that topic that might be included in these reports will be concatenated into a single audio extract).

Web Properties Updates

General post-Uplift internal work is continuing, particularly the fine-tuning of various web services.

The secondlife.com home pages have received a “spring refresh” with new images. etc..

A general clean-up of web pages is in progress. This includes things like: Enabling unicode support in the DMCA complaint form (important for those with accented letters in their names). Web profile fixes: removing a bug that prevented interests from being deleted on web profiles; correcting an issue that caused an error to appear at the top of the About section of a web profile; (finally) removing the link to “Open Groups in the sidebar” that hasn’t existed in the viewer for almost a decade…

A number of the Lab’s own tools for managing / maintaining the Marketplace were also worked on, but no details supplied.

Resident search has been updated to ensure all those who should be showing in searches are showing in searches.

Additional work on Search in general is still on-going.

The problem people are having in being suddenly logged-out of Marketplace for no accountable reason (such as going from browsing to the check-out page or when editing a listing) is still being looked into.

Marketplace – The “Catwa Incident”

At the end of March, Catwa ran a Marketplace-only promotion for a fully feature Bento Head priced at L$1. The resultant demand overloaded the Marketplace system. The outage lasted several hours, causing considerable upset, some of which was exacerbated by the poor quality error message that was given to those trying to reach the MP, and which included commentary on the state of the infrastructure in being unable to scale with the load placed on it.

In terms of the error message, this has apparently been updated to give more meaningful information should a repeat situation occur in the future.

As a result of that situation, the Lab has now implemented changes that should allow the MP to better leverage the AWS environment and correctly scale to meet similar massive increases in demand, should they occur in the future.

The was the first time the MP had faced such a massive demand, one which far exceeded anything previously seen the the MP’s history.

Mobile Client

iOS Version: The app didn’t make it back to Apple for further evaluation before the end of March, but is now “very close” to being ready to go. The Lab will be running an internal test with the updated app during the upcoming week or so. Assuming no issues are found as a result of this testing, the app will be passed to Apple once more for their evaluation.

Android: nothing to report.

In Brief

Linden Homes : the Chalet theme (see: Lab announces Linden Homes Chalet Theme released) is now regarded as “mostly released”. The total volume of available Linden Homes means that the Lab is no longing “selling out” of new homes immediately on a release or batch release.

: the Chalet theme (see: Lab announces Linden Homes Chalet Theme released) is now regarded as “mostly released”. The total volume of available Linden Homes means that the Lab is no longing “selling out” of new homes immediately on a release or batch release. Last Names : at the start of April, the Lab introduced a couple of “limited time” last names to the Premium Name Changes capability. The two names, UwU and OwO , were introduced specifically for the furry community, among whom they have apparently proven popular. According to a tweet from Soft Linden on April 8th, the two names will be removed from the active list “shortly”. So, if you want either one – now’s the time to grab it.

: at the start of April, the Lab introduced a couple of “limited time” last names to the Premium Name Changes capability. The two names, , were introduced specifically for the furry community, among whom they have apparently proven popular.

At the WUG meeting, Keira Linden indicated that the Lab is considering doing more such “limited edition” last name options from time-to-time and that may be geared towards particular events or holidays, or towards a particular community. The next example of these “limited offers” is liable to come around the time of the Second Life Birthday celebration in June 2021.



