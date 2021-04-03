2021 TPVD meetings week #13: summary

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, April 2nd, 2021.

These meetings are generally held every other week. They are recorded by Pantera Północy, and her video of each meeting is embedded at the end of the report relating to it – my thanks to her for allowing me to do so – and it is used with a transcript of the chat log from the meeting to produce these notes.

This as a very short meeting.

SL Viewer News

[1:13-4:55]

As noted in my CCUG summary, the Custom Key Mappings viewer, version 6.4.17.557391 was promoted to de facto viewer release status on Thursday April 1st.

The rest of the current pipeline of upcoming RC and project viewers remains as follows:

Release channel cohorts: Maintenance RC viewer – Eau de Vie, version 6.4.17.557412, dated March 25. Love Me Render (LMR) 5 project viewer, version 6.4.14.556118, dated February 23.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.



General Viewer Notes

LMR 5 is being used to address crashes relating to older hardware using Intel Graphics drivers. These have proven difficult to track down as almost nothing is reported on where in the viewer the issue causing the crash occurred. In the meantime, those on systems using older Intel HD graphics drivers are encouraged to update to more recent versions.

Both LMR-5 and the Maintenance RC are awaiting merges with the new release viewer code.

The Simple Cache Viewer has been updated following the forced roll-back, and should be appearing as a new RC viewer some time in the next week.

The recent hold-up in the viewer update and release cycle means that there are now a number of Maintenance RC viewers, each with its own focus, awaiting initial release.

A further Lover Me Render viewer (LMR-6) is also in development, with around 8 known issues awaiting resolution before it can be considered for initial release as an RC viewer.

In Brief

[7:20-8:06] the re-working of the Map Tile code continues. It is believed “significant progress” has now been made, but no ETA on when the fully revised code will be in operation.