SL18B music festival auditions applications are open

June 2021 will see Second Life officially “come of age” as it were, as the platform celebrates it’s 18th anniversary of opening to public access – and around the world, 18 is generally acknowledged as the age of shedding minority status and of (if only in a legal sense in) reaching adulthood.

As such, this year’s Second Life Birthday (SLB) celebrations will likely acknowledge this in some way or ways – although we’ll have to wait to find out exactly how.

In the meantime, opportunities for Second Life residents to actively participate in official SLB events and activities are starting to open, with the first – as has tended to be the case over the last few years – being that of the Second Life Music Fest, applications for which opened on Friday, March 5th.

Now in its 7th year, the Music Fest has become the traditional opener for the official celebrations, and this year it will provide three days of live music entertainment between Thursday, June 17th and Saturday, June 19th inclusive.

The Lab is seeking at least a dozen performers, both veteran Second Life musicians and those new to the scene, to provide the music for the festival. Full details on requirements / policies can be found in the Music Fest application form; however, and in brief:

Previous sets at the festival have generally run to an hour in length, so unless otherwise stated, expect this to be the case.

Accepted acts are requested to be at the venue one hour ahead of their appearance, in order to complete final check-out with SLB personnel to ensure everything is ready for their set.

payment for participation – however performers will be permitted the use of tip jars, subject to the festival policy notes. All performances and song lyrics must be G-rated.

Applications will close on Sunday, March 28th, 2021.

As with previous years, final selection for participation in the festival will be via an audition process, details of which will be provided to successful applicants. However, note that application submission does not guarantee acceptance for audition; all applications will be subject to an initial review, and invitations to audition will be extended on the basis of that review.

For more information, check the links below.

