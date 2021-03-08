2021 viewer release summaries week #9

Updates for the week ending Sunday, March 7th

This summary is generally published every Monday, and is a list of SL viewer / client releases (official and TPV) made during the previous week. When reading it, please note:

It is based on my Current Viewer Releases Page, a list of all Second Life viewers and clients that are in popular use (and of which I am aware), and which are recognised as adhering to the TPV Policy. This page includes comprehensive links to download pages, blog notes, release notes, etc., as well as links to any / all reviews of specific viewers / clients made within this blog.

By its nature, this summary presented here will always be in arrears, please refer to the Current Viewer Release Page for more up-to-date information.

Note that for purposes of length, TPV test viewers, preview / beta viewers / nightly builds are generally not recorded in these summaries.

Official LL Viewers

Current release viewer: Project Jelly viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.13.555567 and dated February 5th, 2021, promoted February 17th – ROLL BACK, see below.

Release channel cohorts: Maintenance RC viewer – Eau de Vie, version 6.4.14.556149, released on March 4th. Custom Key Mappings viewer updated to version 6.4.14.556098 on March 4th.

Project viewers: No updates.



Roll Back Notes

The Simple Cache viewer, version 6.4.14.556088,was promoted to de facto release status on Tuesday, March 2nd. However, as a result of two significant bug (BUG-230337 – cache location not being adhered to, and BUG-230295 – uploads of textures above a certain size failing), it had to be rolled back, with the release viewer reverting to the Jelly Doll improvements viewer (6.4.13.555567). However, this resulted in some users who had updated to the Simple Cache viewer users experiencing a corrupted texture cache when using an older version of the viewer.

Because of this, the Simple Cache viewer has returned to a development status, and viewer releases were paused pending investigation into the texture cache corruption issue. Currently, and while the Lab continue to investigate the texture cache problem, it has been indicated that the Love Me Render 5 viewer, which was not merged with the Simple Cache viewer code, might be promoted in week #10.

LL Viewer Resources

Third-party Viewers

V6-style

Kirstenlee’s Viewer updated to version S23-6.1533 on March 2nd and then to S23-6.1540.

V1-style

Cool VL Stable branch updated to version 1.28.2.12, followed by a hotfix release of 1.28.2.13, both on March 6th.

Mobile / Other Clients

No updates.

Additional TPV Resources

Related Links