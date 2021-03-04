March 2021 SL Web User Group summary

The following notes are taken from my recording of the Web User Group (WUG) meeting, held on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. These meetings are generally held on the first Wednesday of the month, with dates and venue details available via the SL public calendar.
When reading these notes, please keep in mind:
- This is not intended as a chronological transcript of the meeting. Items are drawn together by topic, although they may have been discussed at different points in the meeting.
- Similarly, and if included, any audio extracts appearing in these summaries are presented by topic heading, rather than any chronological order in which they may have been raised during the meeting (e.g. if “topic X” is mentioned early in a meeting and then again half-way through a meeting, any audio comments related to that topic that might be included in these reports will be concatenated into a single audio extract.
Web Properties Updates
- General post-Uplift work is continuing, much of it internal to the Lab. This means that it is likely to still be a while before new features and capabilities (including the Marketplace) start to be worked on again, although issues will continue to be addressed.
- Name Changes: the next refresh of Last Name options will likely be in June 2021, around the time of the Second Life birthday. This should also see the list of last names put into alphabetical order.
- As noted in my UG meeting summaries in week 8, the Land Store was re-enabled after encountering post-AWS transition issues. Further problems were encountered over the last weekend of February 2021, but is believed these have now been fully resolved.
- A new link has been added to the secondlife.com home age + related pages. T-shirts and Gifts will take people directly to the Lab’s physical world merchandise store hosted by Red Bubble.
- There have been non-user visible updates to the back-end of the communities services pages, and the World API has been updated to correct an issue with information being fed to the viewer splash screen.
Marketplace
- A lot of work has been put into the Marketplace back-end systems.
- This work includes:
- Correcting the delivery delay issues that were being encountered.
- Fixing a 404 error appearing on some pages.
- Fixing a error with store managers being unable to open the correct management page.
- Correcting the need for Support to clear Unavailable Item errors.
- Updates to the French language pages.
- Fixing an issue with new users being unable to log-in to the MP.
- MP updates used to be published to the forums, but it has been suggested making them available more as release notes might be beneficial. This will be looked into.
- BUG-230262 “Marketplace Website Bug/Error” causes people to be randomly logged-out of various web properties (notably the Marketplace). It is not clear if this is related to single sign-on confusion or a problem that is more generic or browser-specific.
- It has been suggested that reviews on MP purchases be subject to a timed delay (e.g. you cannot leave a review for, say 24 or 48 hours following an MP purchase), to allow the purchaser time to contact the creator in the event of problems / confusion, etc., and act as a deterrent against bad reviews airing from simply misunderstandings, etc. The Lab have requested this be made as a formal feature request so that it can be properly reviewed / considered.
Single Sign-On
- Single sign-on is now in place across many of the Lab’s web properties.
- This means users with multiple accounts cannot have different accounts signed-on to these pages at the same time.
- See Single Sign On, Coming Soon for more.
- This should not be confused with Two-Factor Authentication (2 FA), which is still in development / discussion and no deployment date is currently available.
Premium Plus
- Roll-out of Premium Plus was delayed in 2020 for a number of reasons, including the AWS migration work and the impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
- The feature is currently being re-evaluated, including whether it should be rolled-out as originally planned.
- In addition, further work may be required as a result of the migration work.
- In short:
- Work on the feature will be resumed in due course.
- There is no identified date for when this might be, or when roll-out may commence.
Mobile Client
- iOS Version:
- Issues resulting from the last round of Apple Store testing (apparently related to how chat / communications are handled) have been addressed.
- These fixes are currently subject to internal testing at the Lab. Providing this is successful, the app will be passed back to Apple for further testing at their end.
- It is hoped the latter will occur towards the end of March 2021.
- Android:
- Develop is still behind that of iOS.
- However, the Lab now has devices to allow internal testing of the Android flavour of the app, although it will still be a while before anything becomes visible for users to test.
In Brief
- User-created grid-wide experiences are still on the cards, but again, the capability is not being worked on at present, and there is no available time frame on when work will resume nor any indication of potential deployment.
Next Meeting
- Wednesday, April 7th, 14:00 SLT.
3 thoughts on “March 2021 SL Web User Group summary”
Thanks especially for the info on grid scope Experiences. Good to know they haven’t fallen off the table completely.
So, quick question. Who’s in charge of SL now? I mean these day-to-day operations. I mean, of the viewer working. Like Oz was? Now that he’s gone?
Next: could we be told what the features of Premium Plus are? Such as to understand if they are worth caring about. I heard “the ability to have 180 spider legs”. That’s not a priority for me? Although I know it is for the Insect Community.
AFAIK, the teams responsible for the viewer, for simulator engineering and for operations remain unchanged. In terms of overall management of these teams is concerned, I would suspect Grumpity may have taken on at least some of the responsibility, purely because of her technical background (she started with the Lab on the viewer side of things on a contract basis before joining LL full time) – but that is purely speculative on my part.
In terms of the more user-facing aspects of viewer work Oz was known for (TPV developer meetings, open-source meetings), Vir Linden has slipped into that role.
As far as Premium Plus is concerned, no details of benefits have been released, nor the pricing structure, although some have hazarded guesses on the former based on code updates the Lab made to the viewer in 2019/20, and a lot of rumours have circulated in the case of the latter. Doubtless morewill be made public as and when the Lab is ready to launch the option.
