2021 SUG meeting week #3 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.
Server Deployments
At the time of writing,the release notes for the week had yet to be produced. However, Rider Linden described the RC release planned for the week thus:
So. We rolled SLS today with the same version that we had put up on RC last week. We don’t have any plans to roll a new RC this week, but we’re targeting one for next week.
– Rider Linden
SL Viewer
There have been no changes to the current crop of official viewers, leaving them as:
- Current release viewer version 6.4.11.551711, formerly Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer promoted on November 12 – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself):
-
- Project Jelly viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.12.553798, January 7, 2021.
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.553437, January 7, 2021.
- Dawa Maintenance RC Viewer, version 6.4.12.553723, December 15.
-
- Project viewers:
- Love Me Render (LMR) 5 project viewer, version 6.4.12.553511, issued on January 7, 2021.
- Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, November 12.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
In Brief
- Map Tiles Fix: this is now “in progress”, but ETA on when map tile updates will resume . “normal” operations.
- Lindex data feeds: are reported as being “overloaded”, regularly generating status 502, 503, and 504 errors, and sometimes returning blank documents for both in-world requests and when accessing the Lindex via the web. This is another issue LL are aware of.
- There are assorted reporting of region performance (FPS rates and % scripts run) falling. It’s not clear if the issue is across-the-board or limited to specific channels (e.g. the Main SLS channel).