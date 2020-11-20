2020 CCUG meeting week #47 summary

The following notes were taken from my audio recording and chat log of the Content Creation User Group (CCUG) meeting held on Thursday, November 19th 2020 at 13:00 SLT. These meetings are chaired by Vir Linden, with dates available via the SL Public Calendar.
The venue for meetings is the Hippotropolis camp fire.
SL Viewer
At the time of writing, the current selection of official viewers (release, RC and projects) was as follows:
- Current release viewer version 6.4.11.551711, formerly Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer promoted on November 12 – NEW.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.552100, November 12.
- Project viewers:
- Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, issued on November 12.
- Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.11.551213, November 2.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
General Viewer Notes
- The Custom Key Mapping viewer is thought to be reaching a point where it can be promoted as the de facto release viewer.
- A new Love Me Render (LMR) RC / project viewer is due to be issued. LMR-5 will include non-EEP bug fixes.
- The Copy / Paste project viewer is on hold as a result of running into UI complications, and is currently awaiting further work by the viewer UI team, or possibly a decision to scrap the viewer entirely.
ARCTan / Jellydoll / Imposter Avatars
- Vir has most recently looking at timers / frame rate variability.
- As a reminder:
- The current ARCTan work is focused on the viewer-side updates to avatar complexity calculations.
- Work on providing in-world object rendering costs (LOD models, etc.) which might affect Land Impact will be handled as a later tranche of project work, after the avatar work.
Graphics
- Work has commenced on separating out the rendering of viewer UI elements from scene rendering.
- The reason for this is that the UI currently gets rendered on per frame basis, which is performance expensive on what is essentially a relatively static element of the viewer.
- The aim is to revise the UI such that it is only re-drawn was needed, and it is hoped this will result in a performance gain in terms of viewer frame rates.
- When this work is in a condition where it can be released, it will appear in its own project / RC viewer, and not as a part of the Love Me Render graphics-specific viewer pipeline.
- No news on work for replacing OpenGL.
In Brief
- There may be an issue with the viewer ignoring avatar custom joint positions if they do not have a weight associated with them. This appears true for .DAE files exports from Maya, and possibly with exports from Blender 1.7.9.a / 1.7.9.b (although Avastar may automatically compensate for unweighted custom joints by given them a default weighting). However, it is not clear if the issue lies with the modelling software or the mesh uploader, and its been requested that those experiencing these issues check the mesh upload data to see if anything is being pruned.
Date of Next Meeting
- Thursday, December 3rd.