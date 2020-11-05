November 2020 WUG summary

The following notes are taken from my recording of the Web User Group (WUG) meeting, held on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. These meetings are generally held on the first Wednesday of the month, with dates and venue details available via the Web User Group wiki page.

When reading these notes, please keep in mind:

This is not intended as a chronological transcript of the meeting. Items are drawn together by topic, although they may have been discussed at different points in the meeting.

Similarly, and if included, any audio extracts appearing in these summaries are presented by topic heading, rather than any chronological order in which they may have been raised during the meeting (e.g. if “topic X” is mentioned early in a meeting and then again half-way through a meeting, any audio comments related to that topic that might be included in these reports will be concatenated into a single audio extract.

Web Properties Updates

The SL Marketplace is again being transitioned back to AWS services, having been rolled back the the Lab’s co-lo after the initial migration. This work has been causing some hiccups in Marketplace service delivery.

For those will using the old style Linden Homes, the web-based control panel pages for these (controlling decoration, door locks, window blinds,, etc.), have now been transitioned to AWS.

The Destination Guide pages (world.secondlife.com) have been transitioned to AWS.

Tools and web pages related to the support teams have been migrated to AWS.

It is possible that by the next WUG meeting, all Uplift work related to the Lab’s web properties will have been completed.

Once the migration work has been completed the web teams will start reviewing their backlog of work and prioritising items for actioning.

Mobile Client

The iOS version of the mobile client is now with the Lab’s QA team who are testing the changes made following the initial rejection by Apple.

of the mobile client is now with the Lab’s QA team who are testing the changes made following the initial rejection by Apple. Once QA are satisfied, the app will be re-submitted to Apple for acceptance into their app store.

The Android version remains under development, but still “some way” behind the iOS version.

Please also refer to my periodic SL Mobile updates, which are made as and when there are significant updates in the status of the client.)

As an aside, for those who point to the likes of Lumiya and its capabilities and ask why the LL client isn’t offering the same right from launch, it’s worth remembering that Lumiya took several years to develop its capabilities iteratively – it wasn’t launched with all of its features fully-fledged. This is the route the Lab is trying to take with their mobile client.

Marketplace

Some have noticed that they are no longer receiving e-ail notifications when they have a sale on the Marketplace. The Marketplace team are aware of this issue and are investigating. Those who do encounter the issue are asked to contact support and let them know, and the details will be passed to the MP team. Re-verifying your e-mail address is also suggested, just in case.



In Brief

LL is liable to release a new batch of last names for Premium Name Changes during the winter months. this will likely see the removal of some of the lesser-used last names that are currently in the list, as happened with the first set of updates, as well as the “limited offer” SL birthday related last names.

There are currently 11 themes for the “new” Linden Homes that are either available or in planning, with a possibly farm-ish teaser (note the hay bales) of the theme that will follow the Stilt Homes.

Premium Plus remains under discussion internally at the Lab, but no information on possible deployment dates or fees, etc., are available at this time.

Next Meeting

Wednesday, December 2nd, 14:00 SLT.