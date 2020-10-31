2020 TPVD meeting week #44: summary with uplift news

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, October 30th, 2020. These meetings are generally held every other week, unless otherwise noted in any given summary. The embedded video is provided to Pantera – my thanks to her for recording and providing it. Time stamps are included with the notes will open the video at the point(s) where a specific topic is discussed. Note these summaries are not intended to be a full reporting on all topics discussed, but focus on those items that are more directly user-facing.
Another exceptionally brief meeting, with some discussion in chat, so please refer to the video as well.
Cloud Uplift
- The transitioning of regions to running on AWS services in progressing “extremely well”.
- So far, LL has been able to deal with those issues that have arisen.
- At the time of writing, just under 15% of the the main (Agni) regions are now running on AWS.
- This amount is set to increase “significantly” in week #45 (commencing Monday, November 2nd).
- If there are issues users are encountering with regions running on AWS that haven’t been reported, now is the time to test them (preferably with the official viewer) to confirm they can be reproduced and then report them via the Second Life Jira.
SL Viewer News
- Current release viewer version 6.4.10.549686, formerly the Mesh Uploader RC promoted on October 14 – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.11.551139, issued October 27.
- Project viewers:
- Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.10.549690, October 1.
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
- legacy Profiles project viewer, version 6.3.2.530836 – but see below.
General Viewer Notes
- The Legacy Profiles project viewer appears to be in a state of flux:
- Updates to the viewer were dependent on on back-end changes which were in turn dependent on completion of the cloud migration work.
- It had been hoped that an interim workaround could be made to allow the viewer to progress without the back-end changes.
- On Monday, October 26th, the viewer was apparently updated to version 6.4.11.550519 (including on the Alternative viewers web page), presumably to bring it to par with the release viewer code base.
- By Friday, October 30th, this appears to have been rolled-back to version 6.3.2.530836 (noted above), dated September 2019.
- [10:07-10:35] When released, this viewer will see the deprecation of all aspects of the current web profiles, other than the Feed.
- [11:02-11:36] The Feed will be made available through the viewer “as is”, but may be enhanced or possibly retired in the future.
- An upcoming project / RC viewer will feature a replacement for the VFS (Virtual File System) cache.
- There may be some benefits from the initial release of this viewer, however its primary aim is to get a new cache framework in place for upcoming cache-related projects (e.g. texture fetching and caching).
In Brief
- [2:54-3:37] Firestorm currently have a pre-release of their EEP Beta viewer in testing, and are moving to promote that viewer to full release status, and is moving towards a code freeze so that it can progress to a release.
- [4:19-5:13] BUG-229555 “[CEF 2020] AltGr key doesn’t work within internal web browser” – this issues also apparently affects special characters on windows as well. It has been accepted by LL as an internal Jira, and a fix should be in an upcoming Maintenance viewer / update.