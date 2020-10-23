SOS Winter Fair 2020 in SL: merchant applications sought

Survivors of Suicide (SOS) is a peer to peer support group within Second Life dedicated to help those who have been impacted by depression, thoughts of suicide, or who have attempted suicide or have lost someone to suicide. The group offers practical support, as well as education and information on dealing with depression, suicide prevention and more.

Founded in December 2008, SOS is the longest running support group of its kind in Second Life, and celebrates its anniversary each year with a special Christmas Fair – and 2019 will be no different, with merchant and vendor application currently open until November 8th – although this may be extended if spaces are still available.

The theme for the 2020 fair is Winter Wonderland, with the event running from Saturday, December 5th, 2020 through until Saturday, January 2nd, 2021 inclusive.

Merchants are asked to adhere to a number of guidelines, comprising:

Booths are provided with a 50 LI allowance that should not be exceeded. Merchants are asked to dress them in accordance with the theme. Scripts should be kept to a minimum and only used as required (e.g. within vendors, etc). All items offered for sale must not violate IP, copyright, patent, trademark or similar rights held by others.

Booths must include an SOS kiosk (provided by the organisers) for donations.

At least one item must be offered at 100% sale price to SOS, or 2 items at 50% sale price to SOS.

Set-up will commence at noon SLT on Monday, November 30th, and must be completed by noon SLT on Thursday, December 3rd.

In addition, applicants are asked to have a free Group slot available so they can be invited into the SOS group for rezzing rights, and should provided a 512×512 copy of their store logo to the organisers via e-mail (address in the application form).

Those interested in applying should complete the SOS Winter Fair 2020 application form.

For further information, please refer to the SOS website.