Phoenix Artists Collaboration in Second Life

It’s been a while since I last updated on the Phoenix Artists Collaboration (PAC), but I’m pleased to say all to the work in consolidating the group’s presence at Cherished Melody is now complete and just about all of the artists from the Holly Kai location have now set themselves up in their new studios.

As in inevitable with moves, some opted not to make the hop, so the group currently has four vacant units, each with a 50 LI allowance. Artists who might be interested in making use of one should contact either myself or Will Harris (willyharris) in-world.

Since my August update, a couple of further changes have been made to the platform – notably, we decided to combine the two large galleries into a single (larger) building that will house both the themed Group exhibits and also exhibitions by Featured Artists – both of which will be starting up in due course.

The studios are available for artists to use as they please: display and sell their work, hold their own mini-exhibitions (with the aid of the PAC team for advertising), and so on. All we ask is that exhibitions and art are kept within the limits set by the Second life Terms of Service / Community Standards and the maturity rating for the Cherished Melody region.

As it is, PAC artists have a number of exhibitions currently in progress Second Life users are welcome to visit. These are:

The Possible Life of Your Favorite Doll – Owl Dragonash @ Whistler Court

Return to Life, Landscapes and Still Life – Tom Prospero @ Magritte Court.

Floral – Giselle Seeker @ Carrington Row.

Winter is Coming – Nils Urqhart Gallery @ Cassatt Square South.

Sally’s 13 Nightmares Before Christmas – Kisma Stepanich-Reidling @ Gainsborough Court.

About the Layout

PAC is located on a sky platform at Cherished Melody. This has been split into a number of areas in which the artist studios have been placed so that we can break things up with footpaths, gardens, bodies of water, etc. This is to hopefully give artists and visitors alike a sense of space and room to enjoy the art that is on offer. The north side of the platform in particular – containing the main landing point, the Information Hub, etc – includes some garden walks up into the hills or along the lake shore, and various places to sit have been added.

In all, there are six locations for artist studios as shown in the map below.

At the time of writing, these locations feature the following Second Life and physical world artists:

Carrington Row: Zach HerrMann; Giselle Seeker; Inara Pey; Audie Spade.

Cassatt Square: West: Skye Joubert; Suzzanna LaRue; Mathehilde Vhargon and Looker Lumet. East: Angel Heartsong; Tara Aers; ArtandSoul Constantine; Kayli Ilali and Victor Savior. South: Nils Urqhart; Seiko Blessing; JudiLynn India; Layachi Ihen.

Gainsborough Court: The Other Thing; Hamsa; Sophia Joubert; John Huntsman; Tempest Rosca-Huntsman; Kisma Stepanich-Reidling; Vanessa Jane; Uleria Caramel.

Magritte Court: Zia Branner; Alex Riverstone; Rachel Magic; CybeleMoon; Loegan Magic; Sisi biedermann; Patrick Ireland; Tom Prospero.

Rembrandt Court: Etame; Sisse Singh; Sophie Dunn; Dhyezl Ravenhurst; Slatan Dryke; Raging Bellls; Anouk LeFarve; Melusina Parkin; Shakti Adored.

Whistler Court: Sheba Blitz; Cullum Writer; Michiel Bechir; Ethan Hawkins; Tresore Prada-Hawkins; Anibrm Jung; Ilyra Chardin; Owl Dragonash.



For ease of getting around, the Information Hub includes a teleport hub that will take visitors directly to any of the studio areas, as well as to the main gallery building. The Hub also provides information on the artists at PAC – just click on the portraits for biographies, and provides links to the PAC group, the PAC website, and so. on. In addition, visitors are also welcome to take the teleport link down to the ground level of cherished Melody, which is also open to the public.

So, do please feel free to pay PAC a visit and enjoy the art!

SLurl Details