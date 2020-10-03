Rock Your Rack 2020 in Second Life

Rock Your Rack is the annual fund-raiser for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) opened its doors on Saturday, October 3rd, and remains in full swing through until Sunday, October 18th, 2020, offering shopping, music, fashion shows, entertainment and art.

Some 1.7 million women – and men – were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, the year in which Rock Your Rack was founded by Jamee Sandalwood and the team at Models Giving Back. Today, the figure still stands at around 1.6 million world-wide. NBCF’s mission is to help women in the United States by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. NBCF is also joining hands with organisations around the globe to provide breast cancer education, and Rock Your Rack aims to raise funds to support all of these activities.

Located on a single region, the event this year has a distinctly tropical theme, and is sponsored by Digital Farm System, Dark Betty, Darkstar’s Speakeasy, Designs By Soosy, NY NY Piano Lounge, Rapture, and Swank Events. and has more than 60 designers and merchants taking part.

As with previous years, supporting designers have been asked to provide a limited edition item, of which 100% of all proceeds of sales go towards Rock Your Rack. In addition, and to encourage visits to the event, designers have been asked to offer an exclusive item their customers can only purchase via Rock Your Rack. You can find out more about the limited edition and exclusive offers at the event here.

Entertainment will be on offer each weekend of the event and features bot DJs and live singers. Special performances by Terpsicorps Artwerks are also a feature of this year’s event. Just under 40 artists are participating in the Rock your Rack art show this year, presenting a rich mix of art covering SL avatar studies and landscape and physical world art created by the the artists involved. And, of course there will be the event fashion shows.

The complete event schedule can be found in the calendar below – all times SL. However, be sure to check the Rock Your Rack website for concise schedules for things like the weekend entertainment schedules.

Those so minded can also take part in the Rock Your Rack hunt. Many of the designer and other booths at the event have a L$10 item available as part of the Rock Your Rack Hunt – look for the heart-in-a-clothes hanger objects. Then can be found all over the event region – including the art show!

About Rock Your Rack

Rock Your Rack is the annual fund-raiser for, and officially endorsed by, the National Breast Cancer Foundation in the United States. launched in 2012, the event has been held every year since then, operating on the basis of complete transparency. All documentation relating to the funds raised at each event from screenshots of totals raised, through the Lindex credit processing of US dollar amounts out of Second Life to donation receipts from the MBCF, are posted each year directly to the Rock Your Rack website.

SLurl and URL Details