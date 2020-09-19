2020 SL project updates week #38: TPVD summary

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, September 18th, 2020. These meetings are generally held every other week, unless otherwise noted in any given summary. The embedded video is provided to Pantera – my thanks to her for recording and providing it. Time stamps are included with the notes will open the video at the point(s) where a specific topic is discussed. Note these summaries are not intended to be a full reporting on all topics discussed, but focus on those items that are more directly user-facing.

The second half of this meeting was fairly text intensive, covering things like the water performance impact on EEP, together with subjects that are unlikely to become Lab projects / activities in the near future.

SL Viewer News

[3:41-6:49]

The Bormotukha Maintenance RC viewer updated to version 6.4.8.548890 on September 18th.

The remaining official viewer pipelines were unchanged through the week, leaving them as follows:

Current release viewer version 6.4.7.546539, dated August 11, promoted August 17, formerly the Arrack Maintenance RC viewer – No Change.

Release channel cohorts: Mesh uploader RC viewer, version 6.4.8.548061, September 8. Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.8.547427,August 21.

Project viewers: Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.8.547487, issued August 26. Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



General Viewer Notes

It is likely the Bormotukha Maintenance RC will be promoted to de facto release status in week #39 after being delayed for further updates.

It is possible that the Mesh Uploader RC may be promoted to release status in a shorter period than the usual 2 weeks between release promotions (so possibly in week #40), as it is also in “good shape” for promotion.

As noted in my previous CCUG summary, there is now only one significant EEP-related fix the Lab would like to clear (related to alphas in local edit mode) prior to promoting the Love Me Render (LMR) RC to release status, so this again could be ready to be lined-up for promotion to release status in the very near future – although the next update to this viewer will still be an RC version.

The Legacy Profiles viewer is still awaiting a back-end update to the feeds, which may be being worked on.

Aditi Cloud Testing

[0:13-3:00 and 9:05-13:00]

On September 15th, Linden Lab published a blog post asking users to log-on to Aditi, the beta grid, and play linden Realms there to help with testing region performance on simulators running in the cloud (see: We Need Your Help Testing Performance on Uplifted Simulator and also Play Linden Realms in the cloud and help the Lab).

However, these are not the only regions on Aditi operating via AWS cloud services: there are also a number of test regions that have been set-up, comprising (at the time of writing):

All of the Blake Sea regions on Aditi.

Cloud Sandboxes 1-4.

Ahern, Mauve, Morris.

The Testylvania Sandbox (restricted access).

At the start of the meeting, Oz Linden requested TPV developers (and possibly by extensions script creators) use the likes of the sandbox regions to test performance and general operations to help in the overall testing of simulator and simulator / viewer performance with regions running in the cloud and help identify configuration or other changes that may be required. Those testing the regions should be prepared to note any unexpected / unusual behaviours, unexpected outcomes, etc., and be prepared to file with with Linden Lab via Jira.

The Lab is making “very, very good progress” on ensuring simulators and regions are able to run within the AWS environment (there are also a number of Linden-only regions on Agni now running in the cloud), and this testing is seen as a key aspect of building confidence to start transitioning further regions on Agni to AWS and allowing people to test them. However, there is already a list of issues the Lab wants to deal with before this happens, and the above testing may add to this.

The focus is (as has oft been stated) on getting the simulator code to a state where it can be uplifted relatively smoothly and dealing with issues arising from uplift tests (such as with HTTP messaging), rather than dealing with bug fixes (unless they are particularly troublesome), and / or implementing features.

In Brief

[10:05-13:49, as a part of the Uplift discussion] Bug BUG-202943 “Group notice text is truncated by the simulator”: this is a somewhat complicated issue to initially grasp, but is clearly explained in Kitty Barnett’s comment on the bug report. This is of concern to the Lab, but due to the uplift work, a fix may not be immediately forthcoming.

[13:50-18:35 with further discussion in text beyond] The in-viewer log-in cookie issue (non-public BUG-226643) referred to in my previous TPV Developer meeting summary (see the In Brief section) has been looked at and may not require a server-side change to rectify, and is flagged as a web issue. However, it’s not clear on where it sits in the list of priorities.