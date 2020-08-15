Splash! a celebration of merlife in Second Life

Organised by Elite Equestrian, and running from Sunday, August 16th through Sunday, August 23rd, 2020, is Splash! a special week-long event for merfolk and their friends.

Taking place under the sea, Splash offers music, dance performances, sporting events, stories, raffles, and shopping.

We have a full week of fun events and activities, including noted DJs, spoken word and dance performances, sporting events, shopping, and more!

The full line-up of events comprises (all times SLT):

Sunday, August 16th

14:00: DJ Elrik Merlin, of Radio Riel, opening with a watery interlude of dance and music.

18:00-19:00: DJ Ktadhn Vesuvino and Caledonia Skytower steer a unique course for a journey of music and poetry, featuring the Sea in all her alluring, fierce glory.

Monday, August 17th

10:00: Undersea Kelpy jumping contest with ribbons, trophies and Elite Equestrian gift cards for the top six places.

Tuesday, August 18th

12:00 noon; Keply jousting lessons with Duchess Atrasalus of Tamriel Isles, Knight of Dragon’s Lair, member of the Medieval Games Alliance. Wednesday, August 19th, 7 pm SLT

Wednesday, August 19th

19:00: Undersea Kelpy jumping contest with ribbons, trophies and Elite Equestrian gift cards for the top six places.

Thursday, August 20th

12 noon: formal jousting contest.

Friday, August 21st

12:00 noon: DJ Ktahdn provides sea-themed music from various sources. Instrumental and vocal, sailors and swimmers, and maybe even a poem or two. Our course will be adjusted on the fly, as we dance.

18:00: tales of Enchantment from the Sea: Reader Willow Moonfire will read two traditional Celtic legends from Scotland and Ireland, The Soul Cages, and The Seal Catcher and The Selkies.

Saturday, August 22nd

16:00: Idle Rogue’s Guerilla Burlesque appearing life at Splash! with an underwater dance production featuring performances by Aubreya Joszepe, Dax Dover, Gloriana Maertens, Harlequin Lock, Meegan Danitz, and Melina Aurotharius.

17:00-19:00: DJ Caledonia Skytower with a danceable mix of watery tunes.

Sunday, August 23rd

Seanchai Library presents an hour of tales spun in the watery depths: mer people, and creatures of myth and legend.

In addition, visitors will be able to ride the Kelpy-Go-Round and receive a merfolk gift (with a new every day), try the Kelpy jumping course for themselves (outside of the contest times) or try their hand at the jousting lists, participate in the raffles meet with other merfolk – or for those not familiar with SL’s mer communities – get to know merfolk.

And in case you’re wondering – a Keply for the the event, is a sea horse (but with legs!). There are boards places around the event space that will rez a Keply for visitors to ride – just accept the event experience and follow the instructions. The jumping course is available through a teleport portal to one side of the event space.

The organisers would like to emphasise that while the event is taking place in an adult region, full nudity should be avoided, although topless outfits are permitted.

SLurl Details

Splash! (Island of Joy, rated Adult)