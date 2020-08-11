2020 Simulator User Group week #33 summary

The following notes were taken during the Simulator User Group meeting of Tuesday, July 28th, 2020.
Simulator Deployments
Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates:
- On Tuesday, August 11th, the majority of servers were updated to server maintenance update 545966, comprising updates to assist with the cloud uplift work and includes the updated region crossing code that came about as a result of testing carried out on Aditi in relation to running simulators via AWS services (see my previous SUG summary).
- On Wednesday, August 12th, There should be at least one deployment, which should also include the adjustments made to the region crossing code, so these will be grid-wide.
SL Viewer
- The Tools Update 2 viewer, version 6.4.6.545962, dated Monday, August 10th, was released and promoted at the de facto release viewer on Monday, August 10th.
- The Arrack Maintenance RC viewer updated to version 6.4.7.546539 on Tuesday, August 11th.
All other official viewer remain unchanged at the start of the week:
- Release channel cohorts:
- Mesh uploader RC viewer, version 6.4.5.544027, July 27.
- Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.5.544028, June 30.
- Project viewers:
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
In Brief
- At least one large in-world group (60K+ members) is reporting group chat issues, vis: people engaged in group chat suddenly not seeing their own text when entered while other receive it; people typing into group chat and seeing their chat appear on entering, but some others saying they didn’t see it and others confirming they can see it, etc. This issue has thus far only bee reported via support ticket and a Jira has been requested.
- There is a general request that those using the Blake Sea + Morris and Ahern regions on Aditi (all running via AWS) who notice unusual, reproducible issues, to please raise a Jira.