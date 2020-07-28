2020 Simulator User Group week #31 summary & the Blake Sea Cloud challenge

The following notes were taken during the Simulator User Group meeting of Tuesday, July 28th, 2020.

Simulator Deployments

Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates:

There was no deployment to the core SLS channel regions on Tuesday, July 28th, leaving the majority of the grid running on server maintenance update 544832, designed to resolve issues with some internal service updates, chat range improvements and capability improvements.

On Wednesday, July 29th, there should be a deployment to two of the RC channels (LeTigre and BlueSteel), primarily related to internal changes related to the cloud uplift.

SL Viewer

After being rolled back to RC status, the Tools Update viewer version 6.4.5.544639 was removed from the available viewer list on Monday, July 27th.

The Mesh uploader was promoted to RC status with the release of version 6.4.5.544027 on Monday, July 27th.

The remaining official viewer pipelines remain as follows:

Current release viewer version 6.4.4.543157, dated June 11th, promoted June 23rd, formerly the CEF RC viewer – ROLL BACK.

Release channel cohorts: Arrack Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.5.544465, July 6th. Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.5.544028, June 30th.

Project viewers: Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30th. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9th, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22nd, 2019. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17th, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16th, 2019.



Blake Sea Cloud Challenge (Aditi)

As I was the first to report on July 21st, the Blake Sea regions have been cloned to the Aditi, the beta grid, and are running on AWS servers in the cloud (see: Blake Sea in the cloud on ADITI). At that time, region crossings for the regions were – to say the least – unstable.

Since then, those regions (some 46 in total) have been further updated (Monday, July 27th), and to help with gathering data on cloud-based region crossings, Simon Linden has defined the Blake Sea Challenge:

We just did some updates this morning (Monday July 27th) that fixes a bunch of the region connectivity issues. I just did a tour and didn’t hit any invisible walls. Along those lines, I made a quick “Blake Sea Challenge” Go to secondlife://Aditi/secondlife/Morris/200/207/34 on the BETA aditi grid, and click on the red egg-shaped thing to try it out. It will give you the “Blake Sea Challenge” … wear it and touch, and it’ll get you going. Follow the instructions to sail / fly / motor around 46 regions without doubling back and see if you make it. Have fun and keep letting us know how it goes! – Simon Linden, Simulator User Group

In Brief

There are renewed reports of delays to scripted object rezzing across many regions. see: BUG-228939 “on_rez action delayed for 2 to 3 seconds in many regions”.