2020 Simulator User Group week #26 summary

The following notes were taken at the Simulator User Group meeting held on Tuesday, June 23rd. Not much to report as it as another live music event.
Simulator Deployments
Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates:
- On Tuesday, June 23rd, the min channel was updated to server release 543526, comprising further infrastructure updates to support Group chat improvements / support of the cloud uplift work.
- There is no planned RC deployment or restart planned for Wednesday, June 24th, also leaving regions running on
- release 543526.
SL Viewer
There have been no updates to the official viewers to mark the start of the week, leaving the current viewers as follows:
- Current Release viewer version 6.4.3.542964, dated May 29th, promoted June 2nd, formerly the FMOD Studio RC viewer – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- CEF RC viewer, version 6.4.3.543157, June 11.
- Tools Update RC viewer, version 6.4.4.543148, June 5 – this viewer is built using VS 2017 / a recent version of Xcode, and Boost.Fiber. It contains no user-facing changes.
- Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.4.543142, June 3.
- Project viewers:
- Mesh uploader project viewer, version 6.4.4.543141, June 11.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.