2020 Simulator User Group week #25 summary

The following notes were taken at the Simulator User Group meeting held on Tuesday, June 16th.

Simulator Deployments

Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates:

On Tuesday, June 16th, the majority of the grid was updated to server release 543337, comprising simulator-side updates that will eventually allow per-region values for Shout, Say, and Whisper distances. Note: Currently these values are read only, and can be accessed via the Sim Console.

On Wednesday, June 17th, the RC channels will be updated to server release 543526, comprising further infrastructure updates to support Group chat improvements / support of the cloud uplift work.

Voice Carry Project – Update and Re-Cap

Voices Carry is the name given to the extended chat range project. Once fully deployed, it will allow region / estate owners / managers to set the open chat range on a region (see BUG-228333).

As of the June 16th simulator update, the current values can be viewed via the Sim Console, as noted above. the command for doing so are: “get chat_range”, “get whisper_range” and “get shout_range”.

General notes on the capability, once fully deployed:

It only applies to local chat channel 0, and so it should not impact scripted objects using other chat channels.

impact scripted objects using other chat channels. The distance set within a region will determine which, if any, of any adjoining regions can her local chat with that region. For example, if you are in a region with chat distance set to 50m and you’re more than 50m from any boundary with an adjoining region, then your chat will not be relayed beyond the region.

The distance chat is set to within a region will determine how far any chat from an adjoining region will be relayed within it. For example: if a region has a chat range of 20m, and chat is relayed from a neighbouring region with a range of 100m, that chat will only be relayed 20m within the current region.

No matter how great the chat range is set within an region, it will never be relayed further than those immediately adjoining it. For example: if a Mainland region has a chat range set to 1000m, chat from it will only be relayed to the (maximum of) 8 regions adjoining it.



SL Viewer

There have been no updates to the official viewers to mark the start of the week, leaving the current viewers as follows:

Current Release viewer version 6.4.3.542964, dated May 29th, promoted June 2nd, formerly the FMOD Studio RC viewer – No Change.

Release channel cohorts: CEF RC viewer, version 6.4.3.543157, June 11. Tools Update RC viewer, version 6.4.4.543148, June 5 – this viewer is built using VS 2017 / a recent version of Xcode, and Boost.Fiber. It contains no user-facing changes. Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.4.543142, June 3.

Project viewers: Mesh uploader project viewer, version 6.4.4.543141, June 11. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



In Brief

Extended update deployment roll-times: region owners have noted that the time taken for deployments to roll across estates has become extended – some regions taking up to an hour to update and restart. LL believe they know what the issue is, but any fix will not be implemented until after the cloud uplift work has been completed.

Cloud uplift: work is progressing well, although LL are not revealing which services have been migrated and which have yet to move. Following completion of the uplift, all SL services will initially be in a single AWS regional zone. However, LL expect to eventually have things more distributed across zones (e.g.allowing some simulators to be located closer to where their core audience is located, where there is a clear geographical distribution of users.

