2020 Simulator User Group week #24 summary

The following notes were taken at the Simulator User Group meeting held on Tuesday, June 9th.

Simulator Deployments

At the time of writing there were no formal simulator release notes, however:

There was no deployment to the main SLS channel on Tuesday, June 9th.

On Wednesday, June 10th, the same RC deployment will be rolled to all of the simulator RC channels. This comprises: A minor script constant fix (CLICK_ACTION_ZOOM and CLICK_ACTION_DISABLED were missing). The chat range changes for channel 0.



Voice Carry Project

Voices Carry is the name given to the extended chat range project. Once available, it will allow region / estate owners / managers to set the open chat range on a region (see BUG-228333). When considering it, the following points should be kept in mind:

It only applies to local chat channel 0, and so it should not impact scripted objects using other chat channels.

The distance set within a region will determine which, if any, of any adjoining regions can her local chat with that region. For example, if you are in a region with chat distance set to 50m and you're more than 50m from any boundary with an adjoining region, then your chat will not be relayed beyond the region.

The distance chat is set to within a region will determine how far any chat from an adjoining region will be relayed within it. For example: if a region has a chat range of 20m, and chat is relayed from a neighbouring region with a range of 100m, that chat will only be relayed 20m within the current region.

No matter how great the chat range is set within an region, it will never be relayed further than those immediately adjoining it. For example: if a Mainland region has a chat range set to 1000m, chat from it will only be relayed to the (maximum of) 8 regions adjoining it.



SL Viewer

There have been no updates to the official viewers to mark the start of the week, leaving the current viewers as follows:

Current Release viewer version 6.4.3.542964,, dated May 29th, promoted June 2nd, formerly the FMOD Studio RC viewer – NEW.

Release channel cohorts: Tools Update RC viewer, version 6.4.4.543148, June 5 – this viewer is built using VS 2017 / a recent version of Xcode, and Boost.Fiber. It contains no user-facing changes. Love Me Render RC viewer, version 6.4.4.543142, June 3. CEF RC viewer, version 6.4.3.542757, issued May 27.

Project viewers: Mesh uploader project viewer, version 6.4.3.542535, June 3. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.

