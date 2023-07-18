2023 SL SUG meetings week #29 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, July 18th Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

On Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, all simhosts on the the SLS Main channel were restarted without any deployment.

On Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, the BlueSteel RC channel should be updated with a new simulator version, comprising: llGetPrimitiveParams will be able to identify animesh. The estate ban limit gets raised to 750, and the number of estate managers to 20 – however , a viewer-side update is required for these changes to be visible. Two new LSL functions for LSD llLinksetDataDeleteFound and llLinksetDataCountFound. Changes to UUID generation on certain items per my week 26 SUG meeting summary (e.g. textures, notecards, materials (particularly the upcoming PBR Materials)) to reduce the amount of duplication. These changes will not impact UUIDs for objects rezzed in-world or made by the viewer. Further work to correct some of the friends issues (as seen with BUG-232037 “Avatar Online / Offline Status Not Correctly Updating”). However, how effective these updates might be will not be fully understood until the update has been more widely tested through general use on Agni.



Viewer Updates

No updates at the start of the week, leaving the current official viewers in the pipeline as:

Release viewer version 6.6.13.580918, formerly the Maintenance T RC viewer, July 14.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). glTF / PBR Materials viewer, version 7.0.0.580782, June 30.

Project viewers: Second Life Project Inventory Extensions viewer, version 6.6.13.580808, July 6. Emoji project viewer, version 6.6.13.580279, May 30. Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.12.579958, May 11.



General Discussion

Core discussion points in the meeting: [Video: 5:57 (start)] A general discussion on the new LSL / LSD functions and associated constants, which widens into a wider discussion on LSL / LSD. [Video: 18:58 (start – overlapping with LSL / LSD discussion)] Discussion on larger regions vs. attempting to fix current region crossing issues. In short: larger regions would be a deep, fundamental change to SL (much of the simulator and viewer code is built on the assumption that regions are sized at 256x256m) which would likely not resolve the overall issue of region crossing events; ergo, the general consensus was towards trying to solve for crossing issues with the current region size. This led to a broader discussion on region sizing, user on-boarding, etc. [Video: 21:22 (start – overlapping with the above)] Questions on throttling glTF overrides on animations (particularly in reference to puppetry).

In brief: Confirmation that the ability to allow experiences to access the key-store from anywhere without land permission should be in the next simulator maintenance update. The work to lighten the impact of avatars entering a region (in particular via teleport) impacting region / viewer responsiveness has yet to reach the main grid.



