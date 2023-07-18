An Evergreen visit in Second Life

Elyjia Baxton sent me an invitation to tour her latest region design which recently opened to the public, and given her past work – often featured in this blog – I was delighted to accept as soon as time allowed.

Evergreen is a Full private region leveraging the land capacity bonus, and held by Karo Camorra (abella74). It has been designed as a public space by Ely to provide, in Karo’s words, a place where people can:

Chat with your friends in the town overlooking the beach, or enjoy a solitary or romantic stroll in the forest or follow the path along the river while taking advantage of the various places to relax in a calm and lush setting, and take some photos. – Karo Camorra (abella74)

The town and beach in question lie to the north-east of the region, the landing point sitting at the top of steps connecting the former with the latter. Extending into the south-eastern quarter of the region, the town is a small, but distinctly European-looking affair, the tall houses – some with ground level business – are all façades, rather than furnished buildings. However, it offers numerous little places to sit and pass the time, while the steps and path leading down to the beach run between saplings and shrubs before reaching the warm sand. This is guarded by a tall tall wooden watchtower / radio shack, now converted into another cosy hideaway, under which the path runs, but accessed directly from the beach.

The beach also offers various places to sit and pass the time as it runs along the north coast to arrive at stone steps rising to the western side of the main island, passing by way of a raised wooden deck where an artist appears to have taken up shop. The beach is given a sense of popularity courtesy of a schooner apparently passing by in full career just off-region, and two Linden Endurance-class sailing boats moored in the shallows.

Prior to reaching the beach, the gravel path almost branches to the left, passing alongside a low wall separating the little town from the land flowing down to the sands. With birch trees lining one side of it and saplings the other, the latter also providing some shade to the wild growth of flowers sitting between the path and the beach. Narrowing as it reaches the western side of the town, the path meanders its way west, passing by a summer house, a cylindrical folly and a gravel pool, all of which offer places to sit, with the latter linking to a path pointing back eastwards to a gazebo and chaise lounge sit among the wildflowers and overlooking the beach.

As it reaches the summerhouse and folly, the westward-pointing path splits, a rougher trail continuing west to offer the way up to the region’s lighthouse as well as the means to reach what had likely once been a north-western headland.

Now separated from the rest of the land by a narrow channel, this former headland has the feel of having been long since deserted; Nature is in command, what had once been a brick-and-wood greenhouse sits abandoned to her claim. This may have once have been a base of operations for the artist who has taken over the wooden deck mentioned above; if so, then perhaps advancing years had caused the artist to foreshorten the walk from town to studio, leaving the latter to its fate in favour of using the deck for their artistic expression.

The path to the western isle also branches prior to reaching the channel separating the headland from the bulk of the region. Pointing south, this passes by a very modern-looking pavilion built over the west coast before branching yet again, one arm looping back to the summer house and folly, the other continuing on through the trees and plants to a little cove cuddling a secluded shack and its dock within its shallow arms, a home for moored rowing boats and deckside rocking chairs.

Inland from this shack, the land is split by a stream which descends in a series of low falls from the uplands on which the town sits, to finally turn south and fall into a broad pool which does much to help form the landscape of southern half of the region. In doing so, the stream gives form to a tongue of land running east from the edge of town, caught between the stream to one side and the drop down to the waters below on the other. It is home to a steel-framed conservatory, home to tropical plants within an otherwise temperate setting.

With the waters of the pool and the streams flowing outward from it, the southern side of the region is perhaps the most photogenic. Once again, paths meander around it, starting with the one descending from the town to the south-east. Here, streams flowing out from the pool cut the land into slices and give rise to very natural lowlands which are in equal part rocky, rich in plant life and with plenty of places to sit and pass the time – as well is in which to take photos.

The south-eastern corner of the region is dominated by a wooden windmill overlooking the south coast. It is reached via a gravel path which curves south and west from the foot of the steps descending from the town and carried over the gorge of a stream by a covered bridge. After passing the furnished windmill, this path continues onwards to offer the best route of southern exploration.

Following it will take visitors past a pier extending out into a shallow bay (and the home of table-top games which can also be reached from a teleport station near the region’s landing point), and by more places to sit – a riverside covered picnic spot, another folly and an old bandstand – to cross another small stream before curling itself around the large pool mentioned above. It ends in at a little cottage on the east coast.

All of which is a long-winded way of saying this is a region worthy of seeing first-hand; there is a lot to see and appreciate – more so than I’ve presented in the last 1,000+ words. Offered under a fairly neutral selection of environmental settings, Evergreen naturally lends itself to a broad range of EEP settings, with opportunities for photography large and small throughout.

Finished with a matching natural soundscape and given a sense of age through the scattered ruins and derelict building awaiting discovery and live via the presence of wild and domestic animal and the furnished cottages and cabins, Evergreen makes for a thoroughly engaging visit.

SLurl Details

Evergreen (Fanatica, rated Moderate)