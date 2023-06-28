2023 SL SUG meetings week #26 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, June 27th Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

On Tuesday, June 27th, the simulator release 580543 was deployed to the SLS Main channel, placing all of the simhosts across the grid on the same release. This release includes: PATCH method now enabled through LSL HTTP for both send and receive. HEAD method now allowed through llHTTPRequest. Linkset Size has been increased from 54 to 64m to match maximum prim size. llGetAgentInfo can now detect scripted agent status. See this official blog post for more.

On Wednesday, June 28th, the PBR Materials simulator code, currently on a limited Main grid deployment (Preflight channel only, I believe), will be updated. All other RC channels will be restarted without any changes to their simulator versions.

Viewer Updates

The Second Life Project Inventory Extensions viewer, version 6.6.13.580656, was issued on June 26th – see my overview for more.

The remaining viewers in the pipeline are:

Release viewer: Maintenance S RC viewer, version 6.6.12.579987, dated May 11, promoted May 16.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Maintenance T RC viewer, version 6.6.13.580419, June 7. glTF / PBR Materials viewer, version 7.0.0.580330, May 25.

Project viewers: Emoji project viewer, version 6.6.13.580279, May 30. Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.12.579958, May 11.



Changes to How Asset ID are Assigned

Right now when assets ids are assigned it is simply generated. We’re going changing that a bit. We’re going to start trying to de-dupe new assets. So if you were to upload to identical pictures of Kevin Bacon they would both end up with the same asset id. – Rider Linden

This is a major change to be deployed in an upcoming simulator release.

It will apply to textures, notecards, scripts (possibly gestures).

UUIDs for rezzed objects will remain unique.

The change also will not affect any UUIDs the viewer makes

The reason for this change is the Firestorm Bridge – which saves the same LSL script when it is created.

Refer to the latter half of the video below for further details on the discussion.

In Brief

Teleports: Some are reporting increases in teleport failures, possibly the result of a failure mode wherein the simulator from which an agent (avatar) is departing closes the connection with the receiving simulator before the teleport has completed. BUG-234022 “Teleport just before to change state will prevent the change state to occur” has also been filed, relating to issues with large scripts within worn attachments failing to correctly update on teleport / logging-in.

BUG-232037 “Avatar Online / Offline Status Not Correctly Updating” has seen some work put into it (currently with the Lab’s QA team) which many held ease the problem once it reaches a deployment status.

A general discussion on scripting issues – please refer to the video for details.

