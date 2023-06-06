Through Their Eyes in Second Life

Now open at Nitroglobus Roof Gallery, curated and operated by Dido Haas, is an exhibition by Caly Applewhyte (Calypso Applewhyte). Entitled Through Their Eyes, it opened of June 5th and is the second exhibition I’ve visited of late (the first being Yes Her, which I reviewed for both itself and a possible wider context here) seeking to make a valid statement about women in society, and the unfair bias all too often demonstrated concerning our right simply to be who we want to be in societies – including, increasingly, even within so-called liberalised nations in the west – and not to be subject to uneven demands / expectations.

As Caly offers her own very clear and concise description of the focus of Through Their Eyes, I won’t bore you with my own subjective ramblings; instead, I’ll quote Caly directly.

Women have long been an integral part of society, but their experiences and perspectives are often ignored or undervalued. When we look at the world through women’s eyes, we see a complex and multifaceted reality. In many societies, women are expected to conform to certain standards of behaviour and appearance, which can be restrictive and limiting. These societal expectations can have an impact on women’s self-esteem, confidence and sense of worth. Women often face a double standard, where they are judged more harshly than men for the same behaviours or actions. Despite these challenges, women have shown incredible resilience and strength, and have made significant contributions to society in a variety of fields. – Caly Applewhyte, on Through their Eyes

Through women’s eyes we can better understand the challenges they face, the unique perspectives they bring and the importance of promoting gender equality. By recognizing and addressing these challenges, and promoting women’s unique perspectives and contributions, we can work towards a more just and equitable society for all. – Caly Applewhyte, on Through their Eyes

Thus, the exhibition presents a series of individual studies representing women of many ethnicities and backgrounds, even one a focused head-and-shoulders portrait in which the colour of skin, style of hair, mode of dress (where visible), is not intended to be the primary focus (although they clearly have a role to play in reminding us that women are global citizens who come from many backgrounds and social groups and who aspire to many things – just like the male of our species). What is important in these images are the subject’s eyes.

Whether looking directly at the camera or focused on something unseen from the perspective of the camera’s lens, the eyes of the women Caly has created / drawn together for this series all speak to matters of intelligence, vitality, hope, strength, desire; the emotions and drives that play such a key role in the lives of men, often to high levels of peer praise and adulation, but when shown by women are discounted – or worse, derided or subjected to passive-aggressive responses that (truth be told) perhaps speak to the fragility of the male ego than anything else.

These are eyes that speak of a wish to be free to express, to strive, to achieve; they present each individual in these portraits as an individual. At the same time, they offer a window by which the the world might be seen as women are too often forced to regard it: as a place of struggle simply to be accepted as an individual with needs, wants, drive and desires. In considering the world the eyes in these portraits are looking out upon, some might be encouraged to better understand the constant uphill struggle women face to simply gain a foothold of equitable respect within societies which are still the world over, driven by a patriarchal expectation of position and privilege rather than equality and openness.

