More Mainland coffee houses in Second Life

Back in November I wrote a piece on three cafés within the Mainland continent of Heterocera (see: The coffee houses of Heterocera in Second Life). At the time, I noted that I might do further pieces of a similar nature in the future – although at the time, I didn’t realise how popular that article would be; following it I received several notes card and IMs suggesting other cafés I might appreciate visiting (thank you to all who sent them!) and the Destination Guide has recently highlighted its section on cafés and similar social spots.

Given the feedback I’ve had, I thought I’d offer another handful of such spots in Second Life, starting with a further destination in Heterocera: Jitters Coffee Shop.

Located in the north-east of Heterocera and bordering Beach Road (Route 4), Jitters is the property of Cynthia Deere and landscaped by Emm Vintner (Emmalee Evergarden) of The Nature Collective fame (and who has helped with or formed other cafés with Second Life (and Heterocera).

Jitters Coffee is a feeling and a hope that we can all come together over a cup of your beverage of choice and have splendid conversations! – Jitter Coffee Shop About Land

Occupying a tidy 4,256 square metre parcel, Jitters was, at the time of my visit dressed for winter which, given the largely outdoor nature of the seating, might make a visit a little on the chilly said at this time of year! Fortunately, warmth can be found in front of the terrace fireplace or the open fire pit a very short walk from the shop, for those who feel they may need warming up.

This is an wildlife-friendly spot, the grounds around the coffee shop playing host to a number of bird boxes and houses (some of them occupied / in use), while foxes and owls keep a watchful eyes on all comings and goings, whilst deer, rabbits and a weasel are also to be found. Being sited at the roadside, it’s a place that can easily be added to a road tour which might also encompass the cafés feature in my previous piece.

My next stop keeps with the winter theme, although it shifts continents and isn’t accessible by road, although that shouldn’t keep folk from visiting. Designed and built by Evangeline Miles, The Rainy Café sits within a skybox setting above the southern coast of Jeogeot. Established in Autumn 2021, this is a place which, despite being down on a southern continent, is joining in the general winter theme common to Second Life at the end of each year.

Come in out of the snow. The coffee and treats are fresh & there are plenty of cosy corners to curl up in. Discover a carefully-curated space for those who think life is better with coffee, conversation, & calm snowy days. – The Rainy Café About Land

Sitting with woodlands where snow is falling gently to blanket the ground, The Rainy Café offers respite from the weather with a cosy interior composing the central coffee bar and sofa-style seating warmed cast-iron and electric heaters, it has been extended with the addition of two glass conservatory wings with counter seating and high tables. It’s a functional setting edged with cosiness. For those who prefer, there is a table outdoors to the rear of the café, whilst sitting back among the trees is a glass Gazebo offering a warm, cosy retreat for those who seek it.

Also found within southern Jeogeot and down on the ground is Pumpkin Spice Café. This is an ultra-modern design set alongside a small garden, both the work of Nutmeg (NutmegPinch) and Becca Vichan. Unlike the previous locations, this is a two-storey café brought to life by the presence of static non-player characters (NPCs) either seated in the building’s lower deck or queuing for coffee indoors. Upstairs is a small lounge area where coffee appears to be offered on a self-service basis and the seating a chic mix of sofas and armchairs. Outside, the garden offers a relaxed circular walk and a circular seating area sitting below a shaded swing.

My last two stops for this article like within Corsica, and between them offer the opportunity for a road trip, each with its own attractions.

The first is NovaOwl Café, down on the continent’s south coast. It combines both a café and the NovaOwl Gallery operated by ULi Jansma, Ceakay Ballyhoo & Owl Dragonash and a regular feature for art reviews in this blog, and which thus offers the opportunity to appreciate the current exhibitions on both the ground level alongside the café or in the sky galleries above. The outdoor deck of the café is used to host opening events at the ground-level gallery, whilst the indoor area offers addition dance space alongside the coffee bar whilst a mezzanine above offers a comfortable seating area.

Across the water to the north, Circuit la Corse – the major road looping around Corsica – passes around the continent’s southern headlands. Follow this eastwards and eventual and by way of tarmac, cobbles and wooden boardwalks, it is possible to reach The Reading Room by Shoshin Café, operated by Zoe Foodiboo.

A haven for those who love reading, this is a novel café in that it is divided sharply into two parts. Approached from the road, it appears to be a glass-fronted reading room / library with little hint of it being a café. However, two of the large bookcases forming the back wall of the reading room are in fact doors. Behind them is a single large room where group reading can be enjoyed with a cup of coffee or tea or other beverage. With an opportunity to have your poetry feature on a board outside the front of the café, allowing The Reading Room to offer a personal touch for those wishing to available themselves to the offer.

Diverse but linked by a common theme, the cafés of Second Life offer plenty of reasons to explore the Mainland continents and also, for those who wish to, the many private estates found throughout the grid – some of which are also connected by water and may well be the subject of a further article in this series.

SLurl Details