Seanchai Library: simulations, Celtic stories and movies in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library – and this week previews the launch of a very special event.

As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Monday, November 14th, 19:00: Reality Check

The the “age of the ‘metaverse'” (whatever “metaverse” is supposed to be, commercially), and the idea that the physical and the virtual can – “will” – be merged (at least in the eyes of some), Gyro Muggins offers a timely pause for through through a short story by scientist and author, David Brin which, in the words of the publisher:

Contemplates the eventual difficulty of discerning reality as a simulation versus reality as natural phenomena that is so well understood that it could just as well be a simulation. Publication in a serious scientific journal, notwithstanding, the prose is thought provoking.

Tuesday, November 15th:

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym

With music, and poetry in Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: Tales from Life: Lesser Known Stories from History that Read like Fiction

With Caledonia Skytower at the fireside.

Wednesday, November 16th, 19:00: Seanchai Flicks

The Seanchai cinema space shares Halloween-themed video adventures.

Thursday, November 17th, 19:00: Celtic Flash!

With Shandon Loring.

Advanced Notice: The Dickens Project

The Dickens Project has officially announced an opening date of December 8th, 2022 and will run through until January 3rd, 2023. Old favourite guests and features will return along with an exciting new land configuration and new collaborators. Details to be published in due course!