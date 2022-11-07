2022 viewer release summaries week #44

Updates from the week through to Sunday, November 6th, 2022
This summary is generally published every Monday, and is a list of SL viewer / client releases (official and TPV) made during the previous week. When reading it, please note:
- It is based on my Current Viewer Releases Page, a list of all Second Life viewers and clients that are in popular use (and of which I am aware), and which are recognised as adhering to the TPV Policy. This page includes comprehensive links to download pages, blog notes, release notes, etc., as well as links to any / all reviews of specific viewers / clients made within this blog.
- By its nature, this summary presented here will always be in arrears, please refer to the Current Viewer Release Page for more up-to-date information.
- Note that for purposes of length, TPV test viewers, preview / beta viewers / nightly builds are generally not recorded in these summaries.
Official LL Viewers
- Release viewer: version 6.6.5.575749 – formerly the Maintenance M RC viewer – promoted October 26 – NEW.
- Release channel cohorts::
- VS 2022 release candidate (uses Visual Studio in the Windows build tool chain), version 6.6.8.576310, issued November 4.
- Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer updated to version 6.6.8.576321, November 3rd.
- Project viewers:
- PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.576331, issued November 3rd.
- This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4.
Third-party Viewers
V6-style
- Black Dragon updated to version 4.1.5, November 5th – release notes.
- Kokua updated to versions 6.6.7.49918 (no RLV) and 6.6.7.53255 (RLV variants) on November 4 – release notes.
V1-style
- Cool VL viewer (maintained): 1.30.0.25 (Stable) and 1.30.1.8 (Experimental branch) both updated October 29th – release notes.
- Genesis Viewer released version 1.1.522 on November 5th release notes
Mobile / Other Clients
- No updates.