Seanchai Library: shorts, myths, legends and a little RL in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library – and this week previews the launch of a very special event.

As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library's home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated.

Monday, November 7th: That Hell-Bound Train

Martin, an out-of-luck orphan, struggles to fulfil the American dream – but fate conspires against him at every turn.

On the verge of giving up hope, our young protagonist is visited by a monstrous train, one whose conductor might just have a ticket to fame and riches… if Martin is willing to pay the price!

Join Gyro Muggins as he reads this classic short story.

Tuesday, November 8th

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym

With music, and poetry in Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: Tales from Life: Lesser Known Stories from History that Read like Fiction

With Caledonia Skytower at the fireside.

Wednesday, November 9th: 19:00: Seanchai Flicks

The Seanchai cinema space shares Halloween-themed video adventures.

Thursday, November 10th

19:00: On the Edge of Dream – Women In Celtic Myth & Legend

Stories from the Anthology edited by Christina Henry. With Shandon Loring.

21:00 Seanchai Late Night

Contemporary Sci-Fi-Fantasy with Finn Zeddmore.