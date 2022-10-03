2022 viewer release summaries week #39

Updates from the week through to Sunday, October 2nd, 2022
This summary is generally published every Monday, and is a list of SL viewer / client releases (official and TPV) made during the previous week. When reading it, please note:
- It is based on my Current Viewer Releases Page, a list of all Second Life viewers and clients that are in popular use (and of which I am aware), and which are recognised as adhering to the TPV Policy. This page includes comprehensive links to download pages, blog notes, release notes, etc., as well as links to any / all reviews of specific viewers / clients made within this blog.
- By its nature, this summary presented here will always be in arrears, please refer to the Current Viewer Release Page for more up-to-date information.
- Note that for purposes of length, TPV test viewers, preview / beta viewers / nightly builds are generally not recorded in these summaries.
Official LL Viewers
- Release viewer: version 6.6.4.575022 – hotfix for Crash at ~LLModalDialog() – promoted September 15 – no change.
- Release channel cohorts::
- No updates.
- Project viewers:
- No updates.
LL Viewer Resources
- SL release viewer download page – LL
- SL viewer release notes – LL
- SL Alternate Viewers page – LL
- SL available viewer index – LL
- Starlight alternative viewer skins page (not officially supported by LL)
- Viewer release process overview – this blog
- SL Viewer updates and reviews – this blog
Third-party Viewers
V6-style
- Alchemy – please refer to the Alchemy Discord server for current release(s).
- Black Dragon updated to version 4.1.4 on September 27th – release notes.
- Kirsten’s Viewer updated to version Build 1725 on September 29th – release notes.
- Kokua Viewer updated to versions 6.6.4.49765 (no RLV) and 6.6.4.53094 (RLV variants) on September 28th – release notes.
V1-style
- Cool VL viewer (maintained): 1.30.0.19 (Stable) and 1.30.1.2 (Experimental branch) both updated October 1st – release notes.
Mobile / Other Clients
- No updates.