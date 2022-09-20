2022 SUG meetings week #38 summary

Posted on by Inara Pey
Tourtour de Prouvenco, July 2022 – blog post

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, September 20th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

For the most up-to-date information, please refer to the deployment forum thread.

  • On Tuesday, September 20th, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were updated with simulator release 574921,  comprising the fixes from release 574611 + BUG-232593 “Mesh physics shapes changing unexpectedly when rezzed on a 574611 sim”, introduced with that update.
  • On Wednesday, September 21st, the simhosts on the RC channels will be restarted without any deployment, leaving them on simulator release 574921.

Available Official Viewers

On Monday, September 19th, Maintenance P RC viewer updated to version 6.6.5.575055.

The rest of the current official viewers remain as:

  • Release viewer: version 6.6.4.575022 – hotfix for Crash at ~LLModalDialog() – promoted September 15.
  • Release channel cohorts:
    • Maintenance 3 RC viewer, version 6.6.4.574727, September 1.
  • Project viewers:
    • Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.574545,  issued on August 30.
    • Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.
    • Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10.

In Brief

  • The next simulator maintenance release will have two new functions llGetObjectLinkKey (specified under llGetLinkKey) and llSHA256String. These should be available for testing on “a few regions” (no names specified) on Aditi by Thursday, September 23rd.
    • There are two further feature requests for an llHash function – BUG229023 and BUG-41440.
  • A further dicussion on region crossings, initially focused on BUG-230934.
  • The recent Mediaon a Prim (MOAP) exposures were raised at the meeting, together with the general prboem of MoAP vulnerabilities – but given media handling is viewer-centric, there was little to be said from the Lab’s side in terms of addressing problems (although the upcming tool chain upates for the viewer should at least allow LL to adopt more recent and better secured Chrome Embedded Framework (CEF) versions).

