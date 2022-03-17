SL19B: theme, music festival & performer applications



June 2022 will mark the 19th anniversary of Second Life opening to public access – and as we’ve all come to expect, a portion of the month will be given over to celebrations at the Second Life Birthday (SLB).

On Thursday, March 17th, Linden Lab officially announced the 2022 Birthday event and it’s theme, and also opened applications for the (now traditional) Music Fest that kicks-off the official celebrations, and also applications for those wishing to perform during the celebrations as a whole.

Dates and Theme

This year the SLB festivities will open on Thursday, June 16th, with the Birthday regions open through until Tuesday, July 5th, with the main celebration events taking place from June 16th through to Sunday, June 26th, 2002. The theme this year is Steampunk.

Music Fest

Now in its 8th year, the Music Fest has become the traditional opener for the official celebrations, and this year it will provide three days of live music entertainment between Thursday, June 16th and Saturday, June 18th inclusive.

The Lab is seeking at least a dozen performers, both veteran Second Life musicians and those new to the scene, to provide the music for the festival. Full details on requirements / policies can be found in the Music Fest application form; however, and in brief:

Previous sets at the festival run to an hour in length including any required set-up time.

There is a 350LI allowance for props and rezzable items for your show, which must be set-up as a part of the performance time.

Accepted acts are requested to be at the venue one hour ahead of their appearance, in order to complete final check-out with SLB personnel to ensure everything is ready for their set.

There is no payment for participation – however performers will be permitted the use of tip jars, subject to the festival policy notes.

payment for participation – however performers will be permitted the use of tip jars, subject to the festival policy notes. All performances and song lyrics must be G-rated.

Applications will close on Sunday, April 10th, 2022.

Performer Applications

Linden Lab are looking for all types of performers to join the week-long festivities taking place between June 19th and June 26th, inclusive. DJs, live performers, dance troupes, particle performers and more are welcome to apply.

Performers for the week are asked to complete the official performer application form. Note that applications must be made by the end of Sunday, May 8th, 2022.

Related Links