2022 SUG meetings week #11: summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed, and a video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

Please refer to the server deployment thread for any latest updates.

Tuesday, March 15th saw the SLS Main channel updated to server release 569051, bringing it to parity with the RC channels. This release makes some improvements to the processes of simulator start-up and shutdown, as well as fixing a crash and a subtle bug in LSL math functions.

Wednesday, March 16th should see the RC channels restarted without any deployment.

Available Official Viewers

The Performance Improvements viewer was promoted to RC status with the release of version 6.6.0.569349 on March 14th. This viewer may have also absorbed the Tracy Integration viewer updates, which have been withdrawn as a dedicated RC viewer.

All official viewer pipelines remain as follows:

Release viewer: version version 6.5.3.568554 – formerly the Maintenance J&K RC viewer, promoted Monday, February 28 – No Change

Release channel cohorts: Lao-Lao Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.5.4.569191, issued on March 11.

Project viewers: Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



In Brief

The Land Team still have yet to settle on a suitable EEP setting for the Mainland in order to alleviate the generally dark see to the day environment there.

BUG-231876 “llRequestSimulatorData() frequently and silently fails” – this issue has reproduced by the Lab and is being actively worked on.

Further discussions on the issue of vehicles hitting a parcel ban / ban lines are “bounced” (much like they do on reaching an edge of the grid) rather than avatars being unseated / dumped and the vehicle returned to the owner’s Lost and Found. Feature request BUG-231802 “Prevent vehicles from entering parcels their riders cannot access” has been accepted, but no ETA on implementation.

Additional discussions on scripting, and on media control. Scripting options included further requests for parcel teleport routing capabilities, accurately positioning / seating avatars. As conversations at SUG meetings tend to cover the same ground re: certain requests like these, a request was made for LL to provide a general workplan / response to such requests, so that people know what to expect.

Feature request BUG-231929 “llCanRez or something equivalent to check if an object can rez at the location it will try to in the future” is a request for a better way of detecting if a prim can be rezzed by an object on land rather than having to write a LSL function.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) was raised, with the Lab re-iterating that the capability is being rolled out in stages. As I’ve reported in recent TPVD summaries, the next element is liable to be extending the MFA capability to the viewer – see: SL Wiki: Login MFA.

Whilst not a simulator issue per se, some creators at the meeting requested (again) that LL provide in-world mesh editing capabilities and “get rid of primitives” as “you can’t make much of anything with primitives anymore” – a comment that many of us who routinely build with primitives would likely strongly dispute. What is likely more required is better means of importing content created using third-party tools.