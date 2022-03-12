A lost beach in Second Life with a photo contest

Vally Lavender passed a personal invitation to me to drop in to the latest region design she has opened to the public. Entitled La Plage Purdue (“The Lost Beach”). It is another design by Dandy Warhlol (terry Fotherington), presented on a homestead region. and come its own back-story, which reads thus:

In 1852 a French family occupied this small island, hoping to live a happy life by the sea. Why they chose to abandon it remains a mystery. Come see what they left behind, for clues about why they vanished into thin air. – La Plage Perdue About Land

The result is a rocky island topped by an aging, rotting mansion. The vegetation here is sparse – stunted trees and course grass that pushing its way through the sands that fight the rocks for dominance of the landscape; a war the sand will likely win; such is the fate of rocks under the tireless onslaught of wind and sea.

Along with the mansion, and scattered across the island are multiple signs of habitation, some of which are old enough for that sand to also be seeking to eradicate them – most likely with greater expediency than will be the case with the rocks. Much of this detritus of the human life that once existed: a sand filled former boathouse, an old gazebo, broken walls, the carcass of a car that may have once puttered along the cobbled roads of Paris or another French city in the 1890s, and forgotten children’s swings. I say “much” because there are also elements that come from times much more recent than the late 19th Century.

The most apparent of the latter is the broken hulk of a relatively modern freighter, possibly a bulk grain carrier lies caught within the rocks of the coastline. Elsewhere, along the beach deckchairs largely untouched by time sit upon on the sand, changing huts ranged behind them, the bag of a sunbathers sitting before one of them, whilst further along the sands a makeshift bar has been established.

As noted in the About Land description there is a tale of mystery to be unfolded here: just what happened to those who came to live on this little island, wherever it may be? And this story also forms the basis for a photo / story contest, as noted on the ValiumSL website. In short:

Only one entry per person, entries to be via the competition Flickr group.

Images may be colour or black and white.

The entrant submitting an image must be the person who took it.

The accompanying story must be written in English, and must not be less than 25 words and no more than 250 words, it should be written in the Description section of the submitted Flickr image.

By entering, people agree that their image may be used in the ValiumSL website.

The deadline for entries is 18:00 SLT on Thursday, March 31st, 2022. The winner will be selected and announced on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022. The Winner will receive: L$1,000 cash, plus a gift cards to the value of L$1,000 each from .::THOR::., and Fancy Decor! Further prizes may be added prior to the winner being selected.

This is another engaging setting to add to the ValiumSL family, and as always rezzing rights are available to ValiumSL group members. My thanks to Vally for the invitation, and apologies to her for taking a few days to pay the region a visit.

SLurl Details

La Plage Purdue (ValiumSL rated Moderate)