2022 SUG meetings week #10: summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed, and a video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
- Tuesday, March 8th saw the SLS Main channel restarted, but no deployment.
- Wednesday, March 9th should see a new simulator version deployed to the RC channels. It fixes a couple of crashes and hopefully will help with some of the regions becoming confused as to whether they are up or down.
Available Official Viewers
All official viewer pipelines remain as follows:
- Release viewer: version version 6.5.3.568554 – formerly the Maintenance J&K RC viewer, promoted Monday, February 28 – NEW
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- The Tracy Integration RC viewer version 6.4.23.563771 (dated Friday, November 5) issued Tuesday, November 9.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Improvements project viewer version 6.6.0.567604, dated January 24.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
In Brief
- BUG-231876 “llRequestSimulatorData() frequently and silently fails” has been reported a couple of times, the Lab are investigating and looking for reliable repros.
- LL “have a few extra cycles to devote to scripting coming up”, and so ideas for priorities / options, etc., have been requested – feature requests should be filed by those who have them. So suggestions already include:
- BUG-230935 “PARCEL_DETAILS_FLAGS and PARCEL_DETAILS_SCRIPT_DANGER for llGetParcelDetails()”.
- BUG-230938 “Allow llGetParcelDetails() to see parcels in a neighbouring region”.
- Provision of llWearFromInventoryTemp – which is seen as attractive by LL, but would require a much larger project.
- This lead to a lengthy discussion, so please refer to the video from the 24.13 mark.
- There was some discussion over what has been taken to be a media autoplay exploit that is allowing unauthorised access to people’s L$ balances. The precise details are unclear, other than and image of a Discord comment. Those who have seen the issue at events or have first-hand experience of the issue are asked to file a SEC Jira.