2022 SUG meetings week #5: summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. No video for this week, as Pantera was unable to attend.

Server Deployments – Restarts Only

All simhosts are being restarted on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 (SLS Main channel) and Wednesday, and February 2nd, 2022 (SLS RC channels). No deployments will form a part of the re-starts.

There should hopefully be a new simulator version available for the RC deployments in week #6.

Available Official Viewers

This list reflects those official viewers currently available.

Release viewer: version version 6.5.2.567427 – Mac Voice hotfix viewer, January 13 – no change.

Release channel cohorts: Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.5.3.567451, issued on January 20th, combining the Jenever and Koaliang Maintenance viewers. The Tracy Integration RC viewer version 6.4.23.563771 (dated Friday, November 5) issued Tuesday, November 9.

Project viewers: Performance Improvements project viewer version 6.6.0.567604, dated January 24. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



In Brief

The core of the meeting was a user-to-user discussion about BUG-231634 “[Feature Request] llGetObjectDetails() constant OBJECT_BODY_SHAPE_HOVER_HEIGHT”, and the exact requirements for calculating and avatar’s position (notably relative to a sit object), where the issues lay, and what needs to be done. However, given the Lab’s response to the feature request, it appears unlikely this will be a focus of work near-term.

Leviathan Linden is compiling a list of feature requests that he will likely be tackling as he eases back into working on Second Life. As s first part of this work, he has been looking at requests related to llGetPrimitiveParams(), noting:

I’ve already overhauled the logic to allow me to call the fundamental logic in llGetPrimitiveParams() via llGetObjectDetails() but will have to translate the parameter values. I’m at the point where I’m wondering which should be supported and which should not.

This sparked a discussion on the parameter should be supported, with suggestions including: PRIM_SIZE, PRIM_TEXT, PRIM_BOUNDING_BOX, etc., leaving Leviathan noting:

Well, my inclination would be to expose a few safe parameters to llGetObjectDetails() and add more later after more discussion/feedback.

So expect this to be a discussion for future SUG meetings.