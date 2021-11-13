2021 TPV Developer meeting summary, week #45

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, November 12th, 2021.
These meetings are generally held every other week. They are recorded by Pantera Północy, and her video of the meeting is embedded at the end of this report – my thanks to her for allowing me to do so – and it is used with the chat log from the meeting and my own audio recording to produce this summary, which focuses on the core topics discussed.
SL Viewer
- The Tracy Integration RC viewer version 6.4.23.563771 (dated Friday, November 5) entered the list some time after Tuesday, November 9.
- Performance Improvements project viewer updated to version 6.4.24.565324 (dated November 5) also some time after Tuesday, November 9.
- The Maintenance RC viewer updated to version 6.5.0.565607, on November 10th – this viewer now contains a fix for the media issues caused by the Apple Notarisation viewer. If you have been impacted by these issues and have had to roll back to an earlier version of the official viewer, it is recommended you download and install this RC.
The remaining official viewer flavours remain as:
- Release viewer: version version 6.4.23.564172, formerly the Apple Notarisation Fix RC viewer, issued September 24 and promoted October 15.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself):
- 360 Snapshot RC viewer, version 6.5.0.564863, issued October 21.
- Simplified Cache RC viewer, version 6.4.23.562623, dated September 17, issued September 20.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.4.23.562614, issued September 1.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
General Viewer Notes
- It is possible the 360 Snapshot RC viewer and the Simplified Cache RC viewers may be merged prior to either being individually promoted to de facto release status.
- The Performance Improvements viewer has been further updated, but will likely go into a round of bug fixing before progressing further – as Vir pointed in the meeting, the problem with moving operations between threads / to their own threads, things can have undesired consequences, and these are to be addressed with fixes.
- The focus at the Lab is to try to get all of the current list of viewers updated & quite possibly promoted to release status by the end of 2021.
In Brief
- Mojo Linden indicated that the Lab is keen to hear back from users on the Performance Improvements viewer, and in receiving suitable performance improvements code from TPVs, and the emphasis remains on trying to improve overall performance for all users.
- BUG-231417 “ADITI LOGIN – Fields not conforming to previous login behaviour” (preventing clients reliant on libomv and libremetaverse from logging into Aditi (the Beta grid), and BUG-231303 “Scripted agents can no longer log in” (an outcome of the dropping of TLS 1.0/1.1 support) together form the backbone of discussions in the meeting, which includes cipher sets, use of (effectively) deprecated operating system versions (e.g. Windows 7, Windows Serve 2012), TLS / SSE support, etc. Please refer to the video below for details.
- Catznip R13 is now on the horizon as a release.
- Firestorm is testing an “auto tune” capability to better handle other avatars to help boost performance – LL are apparently also looking at something similar.