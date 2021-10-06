2021 SUG meeting week #40 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The meeting was recorded by Pantera Północy, and the video is embedded at the end of this summary. Note this summary focuses on the key points of the meeting, where there is something to report; the video video should be referred to should full details of the meeting wish to be reviewed.

Server Deployments

There are no planned deployments or restarts this week, due to the rolling restarts made on Friday, October 1st to correct an expiration issue related to Let’s Encrypt certificates that resulted in failures for in-world scripts making HTTP calls to websites secured with a Let’s Encrypt certificates.

SL Viewer

There have been no updates to the current crop on official viewers to mark the start of the week, leaving the pipelines as:

Release viewer: version version 6.4.22.561752, formerly the CEF Update RC viewer, issued July 24 and promoted August 10.

Release channel cohorts: Apple Notarisation Fix RC viewer, version 6.4.23.564172, issued September 24 – this should remove the warning messages which are currently popping up. Maintenance RC viewer updated to version 6.4.23.564063, on September 21. Simplified Cache RC viewer, version 6.4.23.562623, dated September 17, issued September 20.

Project viewers: 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.4.23.563579, issued September 3. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.4.23.562614, issued September 1. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



In Brief

The next maintenance update for the simulator will include a longer read for notecard lines (1024 bytes) that will be retroactive.

PRIM_PROJECTOR is a new parameter for llSet/GetPrimitiveParams. Documentation is already on the wiki, but the simulator code isn’t ready to deploy for using testing on Aditi yet.

It still has not been indicated when the Land team will flip the switch to ease the issue of some Mainland regions having darken default EEP settings.

The simulator engineering team is “finishing up” some retooling, and will be moving on to starting to address performance improvements “in the next few months”.

BUG-229205 “Re-enable PRIM_CAST_SHADOWS” – this has been seeing some discussion within the Lab, but no inform as to when it might be actioned.

An interesting question was asked about using EEP to create an aurora effect that would be seen across the sky when used. The suggestion is to try using a texture in place of clouds, which would give a degree of motion (but whether this could mimic the “motion” of aurora streams would be interesting).

Monday, October 4th saw a log-in update that “caused some issues for Firestorm”. The main fix is in place, but the issues is still being worked on for Aditi (the beta grid).