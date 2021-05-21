Relaystock + BALB raise over L$ 2million for RFL

The weekend of the 14th through 16th of May 2021 played host to the 2021 Relaystock event by the Relay Rockers to raise funds for Relay For Life of Second Life and the world-wide work of the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Paying homage to Woodstock, RelayStock brings together Relay teams from diverse communities across Second Life for a celebration of music, events and fund-raising that pay homage to Woodstock, with three days of Peace Love Music and Hope. The weekend includes two signature events:

The final of the Celebrate Remember Fight-Back Top DJ Fund-raising Competition – this event sees Club and Radio DJs from all over Second Life compete to raise the most Linden Dollars in support of the Relay For Life, with RelayStock hosting the Grand Final between the two top fund-raisers.

Bid a Linden Bald – which sees a number of teams from Linden Lab challenge one another to see who can raise the most in Linden Dollar donations for RFL of SL. At the end of the event, the team raising the least amount of money see their avatars get their hair shorn by the team raising the most.

The latter event started ahead of the weekend, and continued through until the 19th June, when, at 12:00 SLT, the team to lose their hair was announced and the Official Haircutting took place.

On Thursday, May 20th, the Relay Rockers announced the outcome of of both the weekend’s fund-raising and the Bid A Linden Bald event.

The weekend raised a total of L$1,290,669 raised for RFL , including: L$502,000 raised by CRFB Top DJ Competition winner DJ Stormy Dench. L$400,000 raised by CRFB Top DJ Competition runner-up DJ Baggie.



Bid A Linden Bald saw some 40 Linden and Moles participate, including the Lab's new Executive Chairman and board member Brad Oberwager and his Chief of Staff Cammi Bergren take part. At the close of bidding, the event's outcome was as follows: Team 4 – Darcy, Grumpity, Kristin, Patch, Spots and Vix Linden – prevailed, raising a total of L$296,336. Team 3 – Dakota, Evie, Kreide, Obi, Simon and Vanessa Linden – were on the receiving end of the hair clippers. A total of L$ 840,369 was raised by the Bid A Linden Bald, including the sale of 309 of the limited edition Linden Bears.



Relaystock brings the running total for the 2021 Relay For Life season in Second Life, which concludes on June 12th and 13th, stands at US $350,000, which again places the virtual Relay among the largest Relay events in the world.

Congratulations to all involved.